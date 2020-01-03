HENRYVILLE — In Friday morning's opener of the 10th annual McKee Munk Invitational, Henryville, which entered the tournament with losses in six of its past seven games, failed to match the high-energy Heritage Christian squad that arrived ready to play.
The Eagles flew out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead on their way to a 54-35 win. Heritage Christian (5-6) went on to defeat Crothersville by the same score in Friday night's championship game.
Meanwhile, the host Hornets were able to bounce back for a 53-32 win over Class A No. 7 Providence Cristo Rey in the consolation game.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 54, HENRYVILLE 35
Heritage Christian had six different players reach the scoring column, including three that hit 3-pointers, in a dominant first quarter that the host Hornets were never able to fully recover from.
"We did not come prepared. Our first half we struggled big time. We did not come out ready to play the way we wanted to. It is what it is; you have to move on," junior Westin Allen said after leading his team with 16 points. "We just have to have more people being aggressive. We have to get more people scoring the ball and we’ve got to get our shooters open shots. They struggle getting open sometimes, but we have to set more screens."
Senior Cole Pirrman got just one shot attempt in the game, hitting the lone 3-point attempt.
"They made it tough for him to get good looks. If he’s not getting good looks, it makes it hard on everyone else," Henryville coach Jared Hill said.
The Hornets were a little sharper at both ends coming out of a 30-13 halftime deficit, but the Eagles continued to confidently knock down open shots, extending their lead to 46-23 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Myles Colvin.
Cody Wallis chipped in 10 points, but he was about the only bright spot for the Hornets.
"The second half was better, but when you get down almost 20 points in a half there’s not much you can do," Hill said prior to summarizing his team's recent struggles. "Just not being consistent enough, whether it’s offense or defense. We’re either really good, or really bad. We’ve got to find that happy medium."
HENRYVILLE 53, PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY 32
Henryville seemed to find that sweet spot of consistent play from the opening tip-off against Providence Cristo Rey.
Pirrman hit two 3-pointers and Austin Contreras had four points to boost the Hornets to a 12-4 lead after one quarter.
The Hornets went on to allow just five first-half field goals to take command.
"Defensively, it was definitely the best effort we’ve had from everybody that played," Hill said. "We were locked in and did a tremendous job of guarding the way the coaching staff thought would be best."
Then coming out of halftime, Pirrman caught fire, hitting four more 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point performance.
"That was pretty much game, set and match," Hill said. "We were up and he caught fire. It was game over."
Contreras chipped in with 11 and Allen had eight.
"[Contreras] was big early on. He’s our primary ball-handler and did a great job handling the ball," Hill said. "Allen was really steady for us tonight. We usually rely on him to score a ton. He was very patient. He was a big reason Cole got those shots he did."
The Hornets (4-8) look to build off the day and hope the win is a springboard into a solid January.
"I’m really encouraged going into 2020. I wasn’t so encouraged eight or nine hours ago," Hill said after the win.
