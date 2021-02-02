HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville used a 27-point fourth period to pull away for a 69-56 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday night.
The Hornets drew 39 fouls in the game and held the Pioneers scoreless for over four minutes on two separate occasions.
“I told (the team) this week that, ‘We have six games in about 10 days, you’ve just got to be tough,’ and we were tougher tonight,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “I’m ecstatic.”
Henryville used suffocating defense to take an early 7-0 lead until Providence scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions midway through the first quarter.
A quick 4-0 Henryville run prompted Providence coach Ryan Miller to call a timeout, down 11-4 with 2 minutes, 9 seconds to play in the opening period.
Providence was plagued with foul trouble early, committing nine in the first quarter.
However, Henryville missed the front end of a pair of one-and-ones, allowing the Pioneers the opportunity to cut the deficit to one at 13-12 at the end of the quarter.
Providence tied the game at 16 on a Zach Johnson turnaround jumper before Westin Allen scored five consecutive points to put the Hornets back in front, 21-16.
Henryville (6-9) was plagued with foul trouble of its own, putting Providence into the bonus less than midway through the second quarter.
The Hornets hung onto a 26-24 edge heading into the locker room at halftime.
Providence (7-5) entered the second half with four players with two fouls and two players with three fouls.
Pioneer point guard Nick Sexton buried a 3-pointer to open the third quarter to give Providence its first lead, 27-26.
A back-and-forth third quarter left the scored tied at 40 until Sexton pushed the Pioneers back in front with a free throw with 1:40 to play in the quarter.
Austin Contreras intercepted a Providence pass and got fouled in transition to go to the line, where he made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Hornets a 42-41 lead going into the last quarter.
Henryville came out of the gate hot in the final frame, using a 7-0 run to take a 49-41 lead.
The Hornets worked their way into the double bonus less than halfway through the fourth quarter when Sam Guernsey got fouled and hit two free throws to put the home team up 52-41.
Providence scored its first points of the period on a 3 by Johnson with less than four minutes remaining. Miller said the cold spell was a combination of good effort by Henryville and poor shooting from his team.
“Henryville played harder than us; they wanted it more than us,” the Providence coach said. “But when you get the ball right there under the basket and you just continually miss layups — and it happens for long stretches — you’re going to put yourself in a bad spot.”
Henryville was able to sink enough free throws to keep the Pioneers at bay the rest of the way.
Allen led all scorers with 22 points while Johnson paced the Pioneers with 18.
Henryville visits Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, while Providence hosts South Central at the same time.
.
PROVIDENCE 56, HENRYVILLE 69
Providence 12 12 17 15 — 56
Henryville 13 13 16 27 — 69
Providence (7-5): Zach Johnson 18, Nick Sexton 15, Tyler Simmons 9, Grant Williams 4, Casey Kaelin 3, Cade Carver 2, Brennan Finnegan 2, Jaden Johnson 2, David Wall 1.
Henryville (6-9): Westin Allen 22, Layton Walton 12, Sam Guernsey 10, Austin Contreras 8, Cody Wallis 8, Caleb Vanover 5, Taylor Guthrie 2, Caleb Lehaceanu 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Kaelin, Simmons, Johnson); Henryville 2 (Allen 2).
