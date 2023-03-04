CHARLESTOWN — Scottsburg sizzled Saturday night.
The Warriors made 67.4 percent of their shots on the way to an 80-48 win over Silver Creek in a Class 3A Charlestown Sectional semifinal.
Thanks to that victory, Scottsburg (19-5) will face Corydon Central (20-5) at 7 p.m. Monday in the sectional final. The Panthers advanced with a 67-50 victory over Salem in Saturday's first semi.
Against the Dragons, the Warriors made 29 of their 43 shots, including 16 of 27 (59.3 percent) from 3-point range.
“They shot 27 3s and made 16. With the way they shot it they’d have beat the (Indiana) Pacers tonight,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said afterward. “They are a really, really good shooting team. The games they have lost is when they haven’t shot it well.”
Scottsburg had four players in double figures led by Jack Miller and Kody Clancy, who finished with 19 points apiece. Kyle McGinnis added 15 points off the bench and Wyatt Zellers had 13 points and six rebounds.
Senior guard Kaden Oliver scored 17 to lead Silver Creek (12-12).
“They are a tough team. It seemed like they didn’t miss a shot,” Oliver said. “They shot well behind the arc. You’re not going to beat many teams that make 16 threes.”
An Oliver 3-pointer just before the end of the first quarter got Creek within 16-13. Another Oliver 3 made it 21-18 with 5:14 to play in the second period. The Warriors, though, went on a 16-1 run to close the first half en route to a 37-19 lead.
Scottsburg shot 12 for 17 (70.6 percent), including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, from the field in the first half.
“We got the ball moving real well tonight,” Warriors coach Eric Richardson said. “When we kick it out our guys usually shoot it pretty good. We got the extra pass and we had a lot of good-looking shots.
“The guys were feeling it tonight. We got going and once they see a couple go down they have a lot of confidence after that.”
When the second half started the Warriors continued their assault and were ahead 57-29 with a little over a minute and a half left in the third quarter.
“We just never could get them out of their rhythm,” Hoffman said. “We felt we had to control the tempo. We needed to get off to to good start and we weren’t able to do that.”
Kyle Roberts added eight points off the bench for Silver Creek, which shot 39.6 percent (19 for 48) in defeat and was outscored 48-21 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“They are really long and they have played together for a while," Oliver said of the Warriors. "Jack Miller and I played at Madison and he has grown a lot and is a big asset for their team. Not only are they the best shooting team we’ve played, but they're the best team we’ve played."
In the first semifinal, Jalen Fowler had 18 points and Tyler Fessel scored 16 to lead in five in double digits for the Panthers, who shot 52.1 percent from the field and outrebounded the Lions 33-22.
Monday night's championship game will be a rematch of one won 68-45 by the Warriors at Corydon on Dec. 16.
Scottsburg will be shooting for its first sectional championship since 2005 while the Panthers will be trying for their first in 12 years.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's semifinal
SCOTTSBURG 80, SILVER CREEK 48
Scottsburg 13 6 15 14 — 48
Silver Creek 16 21 25 18 — 80
Scottsburg (19-5): Caden Richardson 6, Jack Miller 19, Wyatt Zellers 13, Kody Clancy 19, Jacob Martin 6, Kyle McGinnis 15, Rylan Lyle 2.
Silver Creek (12-12): Hayden Garten 3, Kaden Oliver 17, Walker Hoffman 7, Jace Burton 4, Nate Davidson 4, Kyle Roberts 8, Dane Sprigler 3, Jackson Lewis 2.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 16 (McGinnis 5, Miller 3, Clancy 3, Richardson 2, Martin 2, Zellers); Silver Creek 7 (Oliver 3, Roberts 2, Garten, Sprigler).
