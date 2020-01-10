NEW ALBANY — Playing alongside Romeo Langford, Sean East and Derrick Stevenson, Trey Hourigan was a complementary player in his first two seasons as a starter at New Albany.
This season, though, Hourigan has stepped to the forefront.
The versatile senior forward is off to a solid start in his senior campaign for the Bulldogs. He and his team hope that continues at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when New Albany (6-4, 1-1) hosts Jeffersonville (7-4, 1-0) in a huge Hoosier Hills Conference clash at the Doghouse.
“Obviously as a sophomore, and even last year, he somewhat had to defer to a senior and JuJu [Julien Hunter], when he was healthy,” Bulldogs coach Jim Shannon said. “This year, Derrick Stevenson graduated and JuJu was hurt, so there wasn’t anything for Trey to do, but it was time to step up. And I believe he’s done that.”
The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is averaging 15 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
“I’m just trying to be more aggressive on the court and be more confident,” Hourigan said. “My three’s not falling like I want it to, but other areas of my game are coming along a lot better than last year and I feel like I’m showing my versatility a lot more. … Each and every game I can feel my confidence growing.
“I feel like I’ve turned from a role player into one of the major players of the team now.”
Hourigan, who averaged seven points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season and close to that his sophomore year, missed the first two games of the season due to a violation of team rules. He made his season debut against Floyd Central and scored a team-high-tying 15 points in the 52-48 loss to the Highlanders on Dec. 13. In his eight games Hourigan has either led, or tied, for the team lead in scoring five times.
“He’s playing really well,” Shannon said. “He’s stepped up this year and become one of our leading scorers. In the past he’s never been able to do that for us, but this year he has been. He’s scoring from the inside, he’s scoring from mid-range, he’s scoring from the 3. I know he wishes he would be shooting a little better from the 3, but it’s really not too bad, 38 percent or so, so he’s shooting it well enough.
“And he’s rebounding for us, playing good defense, and I think he just has a calming effect on our team. I really like the way he’s playing.”
While he’s been leading the way on the court, Hourigan has stepped up his game off the court too, becoming more of a leader.
“It’s definitely a new role,” said Hourigan, who has a naturally quiet demeanor. “I’ve always had a senior leader on the team, and now I am that leader. Me being a senior has made me be a lot more of a leader than I have been the past few years. Most of our team is young too, so I kind of help a lot.”
Indeed, the Bulldogs have three sophomores and a freshman in their eight-man rotation. That youth was compounded by the fact that Hunter, the team's only other senior, was sidelined the first nine games of the season due to a stress reaction in his foot. That made Hourigan have to step up even more.
“He’s very quiet, that’s his temperament, but he leads by example,” Shannon said of Hourigan. “He’s very shy, but he’s a really nice kid when you get to know him. I’m very proud of what he’s been able to do for our team thus far.”
Hourigan hopes to continue his playing career in college. Thus far he’s received interest from some Division III schools and IU Southeast. In the meantime, though, he’s focused on tonight’s game against the Red Devils.
“I’m just looking forward to it,” Hourigan said prior to practice Wednesday. “They’re a good team, I can’t wait to get on the court Friday to play them. The keys are definitely stopping Tre [Coleman] and Will [Lovings-Watts] and Jacob [Jones], they’ve got some dudes on the team. It’s going to be a tough battle, but we’re ready for it.”
