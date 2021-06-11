OWENSBORO — With contributions from Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi, the Indiana All-Star team notched its 100th win against Kentucky on Friday night.
Kaufman-Renn contributed four points and two steals while Jacobi tallied two points and five rebounds in Indiana’s 93-70 win at the Owensboro Sportscenter as the annual summer series between the neighboring states was revived after missing last year due to COVID-19.
It was a sweep for the Hoosier state after the Indiana girls beat their Kentucky counterparts 69-58 in the first game.
The second games of the series will be tonight at 5 and 7 p.m. at the Southport Fieldhouse.
Blackford’s Luke Brown scored 18 points, on 7 of 9 shooting, to lead five in double digits for Indiana. Shamar Avance added 14 off the bench while Blake Wesley scored 13. Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst tallied 12 points and eight rebounds while Pierce Thomas netted 11 off the bench as the Hoosiers shot 52 percent (39 for 75) from the field and outscored Kentucky 54-22 in the paint.
Kaufman-Renn went 2-for-4 from the field and also grabbed a rebound in 22 minutes.
Jacobi went 1-for-3 from the field and also had an assist in eight minutes of action.
Dashaun Jackson tallied a game-high 20 points to pace Kentucky. Big man Sekou Kalle added 12 points and Ayden Mudd 10 for Kentucky, which shot 42.4 percent (27 for 66) from the field.
GIRLS RALLY FOR WIN
The two teams were tied 29-all at halftime before Indiana outscored Kentucky 19-5 in the third period en route to the 11-point win.
Miss Basketball Jayla Smith had 13 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Hoosier contingent while Ariana Wiggins, Meg Newman and Courtney Blakely tallied 10 points apiece. Newman also snared 10 rebounds to post a double-double. Ally Becki added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Dynastee White scored a game-high 14 points to pace Kentucky, which played without Miss Basketball Brooklynn Miles, a Tennessee-signee.
Macey Blevins added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bluegrass State while Marie Kiefer grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds.
Indiana will try for its first sweep of its Kentucky counterparts since 2016 tonight.
KENTUCKY-INDIANA ALL-STAR GAMES Friday at Owensboro Sportscenter BOYS INDIANA 93, KENTUCKY 70
Indiana 44 49 — 93
Kentucky 31 39 — 70
Indiana: Caleb Furst 12, Luke Brown 18, Trey Kaufman-Renn 4, Blake Wesley 13, Luke Goode 3, J.R. Konieczny 2, Jalen Blackmon 4, Jayden Taylor 6, Blake Sisley 2, Kooper Jacobi 2, Shamar Avance 14, Brian Waddell 2, Pierce Thomas 11.
Kentucky: Ben Johnson 6, Sekou Kalle 12, Ayden Mudd 10, Devin Perry 3, Sam Vinson 7, Cam Pope 5, Dashaun Jackson 20, Darrius Washington 2, Jacobi Huddleston 0, Mason Moore 0, Jaquais Franklin 5, Noah Dumas 0.
3-point field goals: Indiana 7 (Thomas 3, Brown 2, Avance, Wesley); Kentucky 10 (Jackson 2, Johnson 2, Mudd 2, Franklin, Perry, Pope, Vinson).
GIRLS INDIANA 69, KENTUCKY 58
Indiana 13 16 19 21 — 69
Kentucky 16 13 5 24 — 58
Indiana: Jayla Smith 13, Ariana Wiggins 10, Ally Becki 9, Kaitlyn Costner 2, Meg Newman 10, Katie Burton 7, Courtney Blakely 10, Vanessa Shafford 4, Brynn Shoup-Hill 2, Sydney Jaynes 2.
Kentucky: Macey Blevins 12, Dynastee White 14, Marie Kiefer 5, Alexa Smiddy 6, Ella Thompson 8, Amber Dun 2, Amelia Hodges 7, Aubrey Hill 2, Taylor Prince 2.
3-point field goals: Indiana 3 (Smith 2, Becki); Kentucky 8 (Hodges 2, Smiddy 2, White 2, Blevins, Thompson).
