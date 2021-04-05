BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi caps career with huge performance

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday night was one to remember for Kooper Jacobi.
The Silver Creek senior forward had 18 points and a career-high-tying 18 rebounds to help the No. 2 Dragons defeat ninth-ranked Leo 50-49 in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“That’s what Koop does, he’s a tremendous player,” Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek’s other senior standout, said. “I’ve had to guard him all my life, so I know what he’s capable of. I play against him every day in practice, he was due for a game like this and I’m just super-happy for him that he can get that experience and shine like he did today.”
The 6-foot-7 Toledo University-signee was 7 for 18 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free throw line. Of his 18 rebounds, 12 were on the defensive end. He also recorded two assists, two steals and one blocked shot while playing all 32 minutes.
“I didn’t even know about the stats stuff until the end, that was cool,” Jacobi said. “Whatever I can do for the team, whether it’s rebounding, making shots or making 3s. I missed that big free throw, but I was able to make, I think three. Just whatever I could do for the team this year, I wanted to do it.”
After the game, the IHSAA Executive Committee named Jacobi the 3A recipient of the Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award that’s presented by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, who will give a $1,000 scholarship to Silver Creek’s general scholarship fund in his name.
The award is annually presented to a senior, who is nominated by his principal and coach, and has demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability during his four years of high school.
Jacobi, the son of Jay and Nissa, plans to study mathematics and statistics at Toledo.
“It means a ton to finish out my high school career with a win. I always want to give thanks to God, for giving me the abilities and just the platform to be able to play this game, it’s all him. Especially tomorrow being Easter, that’s so much more important and I’m so excited to have that tomorrow,” Jacobi said Saturday night standing outside Silver Creek High School after the team bus returned from Indianapolis. “I give a lot of credit to the fans and the community. We get out here and we get surrounded by everyone — people I haven’t really seen in awhile, or ever maybe, and get pictures.
“Like I’ve said a thousand times, I’m always grateful for the community and I’m always grateful for my teammates, all the way from Trey Schoen, to Nolan (Gilbert), Isaac (Hinton), Trey (Kaufman-Renn), Branden (Northern), (Zac) Stricker, Hayden (Garten), everyone that got in and everyone on the bench. I just appreciate all the guys. I’m going to miss them. Being able to talk about them in interviews, it’s awesome to be surrounded by them. And the coaches, oh my gosh they put a lot of work in, all of them. I’m still trying to just take it in and enjoy the moment. It was my last time wearing a Silver Creek jersey, but it felt great.”
Jacobi ends his career with 1,635 points (second-most in program history behind Kaufman-Renn’s 1,832) and 816 rebounds.
“Honestly, if I had to be known for anything I hope it was that I worked as hard as I could in the gym, for giving the glory to God and doing it for my teammates and coaches and my family and community,” he said. “I think that was the biggest thing — I just worked hard every time, when we were losing or when we were winning, I was trying to give people, and God, the credit where credit’s due. I’m just glad I was able to play these four years at Silver Creek.”