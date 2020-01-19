BLOOMINGTON — Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman combined for 54 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 70-62 win at Bloomington North in boys' basketball action Saturday night.
Jacobi tallied a game-high 28 points, going 10 for 16 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, while Kaufman scored 26 on 7 for 12 field-goal shooting and 11 of 13 shooting from the foul line. Jacobi also finished with seven rebounds while Kaufman contributed five rebounds and five assists.
Branden Northern and Isaac Hinton added seven points apiece for the Dragons, who shot 48 percent (24 for 50) from the field and were 20 of 24 (83.3 percent) from the charity stripe en route to their fifth win in a row.
Silver Creek (13-1) hosts New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 70, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 62
|Silver Creek
|23
|15
|15
|17
|79
|Bloomington North
|18
|9
|12
|23
|62
Silver Creek (13-1): Trey Kaufman 26, Isaac Hinton 7, Branden Northern 7, Kooper Jacobi 28, Trey Schoen 2.
Bloomington North (11-4): Tim Brewster 6, Nick Klaiber 16, Nate Toohill 3, Jaqualon Roberts 6, Isaac Vencel 9, Jeremiah Blair 12, Aaron Steinfeldt 10
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Hinton, Kaufman); Bloomington North 8 (Brewster 2, Klaiber 2, Steinfeldt 2, Toohill 1, Vencel 1).
PIRATES PULL OUT WIN
CHARLESTOWN — Ty Crace's old-fashioned three-point play with 16.8 seconds left lifted Charlestown to a 53-52 win — its first in more than a month — over visiting Borden on Saturday night.
Crace finished with a team-high 16 points while Devron West added 10 off the bench for the Pirates, who outscored the Braves 33-21 in the second half to end a seven-game losing streak and pick up their first victory since Dec. 10.
Sterling Mikel scored a team-high 16 points while Tommy Devine added 14 off the bench for Borden, which led 30-20 at halftime.
Charlestown (2-10) plays at Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Braves (4-10), meanwhile, play at Henryville at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 53, BORDEN 52
|Borden
|9
|21
|5
|16
|—
|52
|Charlestown
|12
|8
|14
|19
|—
|53
Borden (4-10): Mason Carter 5, Sterling Mikel 16, Brennan Eurton 6, Micah Franklin 3, Jaden Roberts 8, Tommy Devine 14.
Charlestown (2-10): Ashton Davis 2, Caleb Brown 5, Kyle Craig 6, Matt Henning 6, Ty Crace 16, Devron West 10, Clayton Rothbauer 5.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Devine 2, Mikel 2); Charlestown 6 (Crace 3, Henning 2, Rothbauer).
SENATORS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Class A No. 10 West Washington got off to a strong start, then held off visiting New Washington's second-half rally for a 74-64 win Saturday night.
Jake Strange scored a game-high 25 points while Holden Bowsman added 20 for the Senators, who led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and 37-15 at halftime en route to their ninth straight win.
Bo Giltner tallied a team-high 20 points while Logan Cooper and Matthew Arthur added 12 apiece for the Mustangs, who outscored West Washington 49-37 after intermission.
"They flat-out whipped us in every way possible in the first half," said New Washington coach Jonathan May, whose team was coming off a victory over Henryville on Friday night. "Five of our six losses this season have happened this way. I have to find a way to get our guys better prepared for the second game of the back-to-back. Arthur, Cooper and Giltner really provided us an edge on the offensive end in the second half. We just couldn't get enough stops in the second half to get within striking distance."
The Mustangs (10-6) play at Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
WEST WASHINGTON 74, NEW WASHINGTON 64
|New Washington
|4
|11
|22
|27
|—
|64
|West Washington
|20
|17
|21
|16
|—
|74
New Washington (10-6): Bo Giltner 20, Logan Cooper 12, Matthew Arthur 12, AJ Walter 11, Josh Clemons 7, Jesus Diaz 3, Jakob Arthur 2.
West Washington (9-1): Jake Strange 25, Holden Bowsman 20, Harrison Sanford 11, Parker Green 9, Nash Huff 7, Chase Farmer 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Cooper 4, Giltner 2, Clemons), West Washington 4 (Bowsman 3, Sanford).
GENERALS EDGE EAGLES
AUSTIN — Visiting Clarksville won its third straight game, edging Austin 46-45 in an MSC contest Saturday night.
The Generals (8-5, 4-1) play at league-leading Scottsburg (8-7, 7-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
WARRIORS GET ROAD WIN
LEOPOLD — Christian Academy outlasted host Perry Central 57-43 Saturday night.
T.J. Proctor had 15 points and Josh Hahn added a season-high 14 for the Warriors.
The Warriors (8-6) play at Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CAI 57, PERRY CENTRAL 43
|CAI
|11
|15
|17
|14
|—
|57
|Perry Central
|14
|3
|16
|10
|—
|43
Christian Academy (8-6): T.J. Proctor 15, Ethan Carrier 7, Josh Hahn 14, Bailey Conrad 4, Brady Dunn 11, Kris Ballew 1, Caleb Doss 5.
Perry Central (9-5): Mulls 7, Bland 8, Edwards 9, Mitchell 11, Davis 8.
3-point goals: CAI 6 (Dunn 3, Proctor, Carrier, Doss), PC 6 (Edwards 3, Mulls, Bland, Mitchell).
JV: Perry Central won.
