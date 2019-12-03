SELLERSBURG — Juniors Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman combined for 48 points and 25 rebounds to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to an 80-38 Mid-Southern Conference win over visiting Charlestown on Tuesday night.
Jacobi finished with game-highs in points (26) and rebounds (15) while also recording four assists and four steals. Kaufman added 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Sophomore point guard Branden Northern added 11 points and six assists while junior Isaac Hinton tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons, who shot 57 percent for the game and outscored the Pirates 40-20 in the second half after leading 38-18 at halftime.
Silver Creek (2-0, 1-0) continues MSC play at Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, the same time that the Pirates (0-2, 0-1) host MSC foe Scottsburg.
