BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi, Kaufman-Renn are 'Supreme' teammates

Even though their season isn’t over yet, Silver Creek senior standouts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi are already receiving recognition for their play.
Wednesday, the Dragons’ dynamic duo was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State team. The honor comes more than a week before second-ranked Silver Creek faces No. 9 Leo at 5 p.m. April 3 in the Class 3A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
In all, 13 players from Clark and Floyd counties received recognition from the IBCA.
Kaufman-Renn and Jacobi led the way on the “Supreme 15,” which is the top honor awarded. The former, a 6-foot-9 forward bound for Purdue, is averaging 25 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per game for the Dragons (24-4). The latter, a 6-6 forward headed to Toledo, is averaging 21.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. Kaufman-Renn is shooting 59 percent from the field and Jacobi is right behind at 58.
Floyd Central senior Jake Heidbreder was among 15 statewide named to the Large School All-State team, which includes players from 3A and 4A. The 6-4 guard, who has committed to the Air Force Academy, averaged 20 points per game for the Highlanders. He was joined on the team by North Harrison senior standout Langdon Hatton. The 6-10 big man averaged a double-double for the Cougars, who lost 44-41 to Silver Creek in the semifinals of the Charlestown Sectional.
Jeffersonville senior guard Jaylen Fairman was among 89 seniors to receive honorable mention. After transferring back from Jeffersontown (Ky.), Fairman sparked the Red Devils in the second half of the season and to their 39th sectional title.
Speaking of Jeff, Red Devils junior wing Will Lovings-Watts and Silver Creek junior point guard Branden Northern were selected to the Underclass “Supreme 15.”
Lovings-Watts was also another key player in Jeffersonville’s second-half surge. Northern, meanwhile, is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game for the Dragons.
Meanwhile New Albany junior guard Tucker Biven and Jeff junior guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore were among 15 named to the Underclass Large School All-State team.
Ninety other underclassmen garnered honorable mention. Among those were five players from Clark and Floyd counties. That quintet is comprised of Clarksville junior guard Dakota Capps, Christian Academy junior guard Brady Dunn, Floyd Central junior forward Brady Moore, New Albany junior point guard Kaden Stanton and Floyd Central sophomore forward Caleb Washington.
North Harrison junior guard Logan McIntire also garnered honorable mention.
The complete teams are listed below.
2021 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH
ALL-STATE TEAMS SENIORS
Supreme 15
Shamar Avance, Lawrence North
Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff
Jalen Blackmon, Marion
Luke Brown, Blackford
Caleb Furst, FW Blackhawk Christian
Luke Goode, Homestead
Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve
Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek
J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph
Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills
Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian
Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg
Brian Waddell, Carmel
Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley
Large School All-State
Joey Bomba, Bloomington South; Vincent Brady, Cathedral; Blake Davison, Leo; Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights; Langdon Hatton, North Harrison; Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central; D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North; Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Quimari Peterson, Gary West; Darrell Reed, Hammond; Ian Scott, Plainfield; Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks; Malik Stanley, Warren Central; Isaiah Swope, Castle; Harold Woods, Hammond.
Small School All-State
Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah; Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Connor Davis, Parke Heritage; Koron Davis, Bowman Academy; Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis); Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve; Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton; Landen Jordan, Churubusco; Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur; Colson Montgomery, Southridge; Jackson Paul, Churubusco; Carson Rich, Southwood; Cody Samples, South Ripley; Payton Sparks, Winchester; Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern; Cole Wireman, Kouts.
Honorable mention
Reggie Abram, Hammond; Evan Altman, Brebeuf Jesuit; Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley; Luka Balac, Munster; Jurrien Ballard, Princeton; Silas Bauer, Loogootee; Blake Barker, Columbus North; Ashton Beaver, Lafayette Jeff; Joseph Bobilya, Guerin Catholic; Brayden Bontrager, Lakeland; Brett Bosley, Paoli; Holden Bowsman, West Washington; Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis; Mason Brooks, North Putnam; Camden Brown, University; Grant Brown, Madison-Grant; Brendan Carr, South Central (Union Mills); Jaylen Carson, Indianapolis Attucks; Max Carter, Manchester; Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams; Brevin Cooper, Northview; Kyle Crim, Morristown; Jadyn Curry, Beech Grove; Marcus Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz; Kaleb Edwards, Guerin Catholic; Champ Ellis, Union (Modoc); Jaylen Fairman, Jeffersonville; Braydon Flagg, New Prairie; Braden Flanagan, Sullivan; Joshua Fleming, Rensselaer Central; Nicky Flesher, Andrean; Tyler Goecker, Trinity Lutheran; Noah Gordon, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Weston Hamby, Manchester; Brady Hunt, Delta; Kaden Howell, Madison-Grant; Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township; Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central; Jesse Johnson-Hall, Crawfordsville; Trent Johnson, Mishawaka; Noah Johnston, Twin Lakes; Lynn King, South Bend Adams; Jakeb Kinsey, Shenandoah; Hunter Kneifel, Kouts; Parker Kneifel, Kouts; Austin Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover); Thomas Latham, New Haven; Ty Lynas, Crawfordsville; Tai McClung, Mississinewa; Luke McClure, Churubusco; Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian; Miles McGowen, Mooresville; Gabe McQuay, Indianapolis Tech; Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover); Dameriz Merriweather, Lawrence Central; Chandler Moore, Evansville North; Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic; Hayden Nern, Bluffton; Andrew Oesterling, Oldenburg Academy; Benny Ogayonne, Franklin Central; Jaden Peetz, South Ripley; Joe Phinisee, McCutcheon; Logan Pinkerton, Covington; Trey Reed, Washington; Terrence Ringo Jr., Evansville Harrison; Logan Rohrbacher, East Central; Kyle Ross, Lake Central; Coleman Sater, Edgewood; Brayden Sexton, South Bend Adams; Damon Shaw, Rossville; Brett Sickafoose, Whitko; Grant Simmons, Homestead; Sam Smith, Northridge; Lane Sparks, Greensburg; Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge; Landen Swanner, Mississinewa; Caleb Swearingen, Northview; Trevor Taylor, Bloomington South; Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers; Zack Troyer, Leo; Drew Valentine, Speedway; Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian; Isaac Vencel, Bloomington North; Kobe Ward, Danville; Brody Whitaker, Greencastle; Logan Willoughby, Whiteland; Brant Wilsey, Evansville Day; Cale Wireman, Kouts.
UNDERCLASS Supreme 15
Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral
Tae Davis, Warren Central
Connor Essegian, Central Noble
Travis Grayson, Chesterton
C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North
Jalen Hooks, Indianapolis Attucks
Jalen Jackson, FW Carroll
Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville
Fletcher Loyer, Homestead
Branden Northern, Silver Creek
Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit
Braden Smith, Westfield
Peter Suder, Carmel
Leland Walker, North Central
Jalen Washington, Gary West
Large School All-State
Demetrious Allen, Leo; Tucker Biven, New Albany; Cade Brenner, NorthWood; Markus Burton, Penn; Ryan Conwell, Pike; Jaxon Edwards, Cathedral; Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City; Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North; Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse; Brandon Rayzer-Moore, Jeffersonville; Joe Reidy, Woodlan; Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers; Davyeon Turner, Indianapolis Tech; Cael Vanderbush, Plainfield.
Small School All-State
Isaac Andrews, Wapahani; Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian; Gabe Gillespie, Andrean; Baylin Graf, Bloomfield; Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley; Brit Harris, Marquette Catholic; Aaron Humphrey, Tindley; Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage; Hunter Johnson, South Decatur; Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve; Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess; Tyler Myers, Evansville Day; Jackson Ullum, Monroe Central.
Honorable mention
Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central; Ladaion Barnes, Hammond Morton; Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic; Jack Benter, Brownstown Central; Landon Biegel, Oak Hill; Steele Brasfield, New Palestine; Clayton Bridwell, Twin Lakes; Richards Brooks, Mishawaka Marian; Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis); Ryan Caddell, Evansville North; Dakota Capps, Clarksville; Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights; Jake Chapman, Tri-Central; Colin Comer, Greensburg; Drew Cook, Northview; Chad Cox, Franklin County; Austin Cripe, West Noble; Jake Davis, Cathedral; Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh; Tyler Dostin, Danville; Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora); Jamison Dunham, Pendleton Heights; Brady Dunn, Christian Academy of Indiana; Eli Edwards, Northwestern; La’Traveon Enright, Indianapolis Washington; Aidan Franks, Wapahani; Riley Goodnight, Frankfort; Jaxson Gould, Warsaw; Brycen Hannah, John Glenn; Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette); Jackson Hills, Sullivan; Eli Hoffman, South Dearborn; Drew Howard, Forest Park; Zach Hubartt, Huntington North; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Tayven Jackson, Center Grove; Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider; Ashton Johnson, Fort Wayne South; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; Randy Kelley, Sullivan; Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North; Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider; Andrew Leeper, Homestead; J.J. Louden, Pike; Jonah Lucas, Harrison (West Lafayette); Kaden Manna, Marquette Catholic; Reece Marrs, Hebron; Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian; Luke McBride, Norwell; Chrishon McCray, Avon; Logan McIntire, North Harrison; Deavid Merriweather, Indianapolis Metropolitan; Josh Mickens, Lawrence Central; Carson Miller, Bremen; Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison; Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central; Brady Moore, Floyd Central; Christian Nunn, Liberty Christian; Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine; Ashton Oviedo, Triton; Connor Penrod, DeKalb; Aaron Pickel, North Putnam; Lawrence Pierce, University; Jayden Pinkston, Tindley; Hunter Pogue, North White; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; Nick Richart, Zionsville; JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North; Matt Ross, Peru; Brady Ruggles, Danville; Luke Saylor, Heritage; Gavin Schippert, Evansville Reitz; Nick Schwarte, South Ripley; Braeden Shrewsberry, West Lafayette; James Smith, Indianapolis Attucks; Kaden Stanton, New Albany; Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove; Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian; Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison; Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale; Gabe Trevino, Eastside; Jordan Turner, Cardinal Ritter; Jacob Vogel, Jennings County; Matt Wagner, Evansville Bosse; Breece Walls, Valparaiso; Caleb Washington, Floyd Central; Charlie Williams, Carmel; Jakar Williams, New Haven; Tyson Yates, Triton.