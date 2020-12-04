BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi, Northern lead Dragons past Generals

SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek cruised past Clarksville 76-38 Friday in a Mid-Southern Conference clash, as well as the Dragons’ home opener.
Before the game, Silver Creek senior Kooper Jacobi was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point during a 2020 sectional game. He followed up the honor by pacing all scorers with 36 points and snaring 12 rebounds in the victory.
Through three games, the 6-foot-6 Toledo-signee is averaging 37.3 points per game for the Dragons, who continued to play without fellow senior standout Trey Kaufman due to an ankle injury.
“He’s one of the elite scorers in the state, not just around here,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of Jacobi. “He’s a tremendous player. I can’t say enough about what he’s meant to our program as somebody who carries himself on the court and off the court.”
Silver Creek (3-0, 2-0) started hot, burying a pair of 3-pointers to take an 8-3 lead and force the Generals to call a quick timeout two minutes into the game.
However the timeout did little to stop the Dragons’ offense. Junior point guard Branden Northern scored 13 first-period points to give Silver Creek a 28-8 lead at the end of the opening eight minutes.
Dakota Capps was a bright spot for Clarksville early, scoring six of the Generals’ first eight points.
It was Jacobi vs. Clarksville early in the second quarter, as he was the lone Dragon to score in the quarter until a Trey Schoen breakaway layup put Creek up 34-16 with just under four minutes until halftime.
Jacobi scored 11 points in the second quarter as Silver Creek extended its lead to 25, 43-18, by halftime.
Hoffman kept his team sharp early in the second half despite the big lead. A 3-point barrage gave the Dragons a 55-24 lead with 4:58 remaining in the third quarter.
“You’ve just got to play to the standard,” Hoffman said of his team keeping its foot on the gas pedal. “You can’t take any possession for granted. Who knows how many games you’re going to get.”
Silver Creek continued to steadily increase its lead. The Dragons’ advantage grew to 65-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Capps’ strong night was cut short in the fourth quarter after he suffered an apparent leg injury. The junior guard finished the night with 14 points.
Silver Creek extended its lead to 40 (76-36) with just over two minutes to play.
Northern added 27 points and six assists for the Dragons.
After Capps, senior Dae’von Fuqua netted nine for Clarksville, which was slightly closer to full strength after playing without four of its five returning starters in its season-opener.
Hoffman said he was impressed with the way his team defended Fuqua, the Generals' leading scorer last season.
“We did a good job following the scouting report,” Hoffman said. “Fuqua’s a very dangerous player, he’s really talented. We tried to focus on him.”
Hoffman added that the strong defensive performance was a welcome sight after his team surrendered 81 points in its season-opener at Columbus East.
The Dragons begin what Hoffman called one of their toughest stretches of the season next Friday night, when they visit MSC-rival North Harrison.
Meanwhile the Generals (0-2) travel to Floyd Central to take on the Highlanders at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.