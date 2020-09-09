Kooper Jacobi is ready to be a Rocket.
The Silver Creek senior standout has committed to play college hoops at the University of Toledo.
The 6-foot-6 forward has been vital to the Dragons’ success over the past two seasons, averaging 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for a team that is 50-5 in that time.
Jacobi, who had double-digit Division I scholarship offers, said he narrowed his choices to Miami (Ohio), Towson and Toledo last week before deciding on the Rockets over the weekend.
“There were a lot of people that helped me through this process — my family, my parents, all my coaches, guys I played with and the trainers — I want to thank them all because they really helped me through it,” he said Wednesday. “And all the glory to God too.”
Jacobi averaged 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a sophomore starter on the 2018-19 Creek team that won the Class 3A state title. Last season he averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and won their third straight sectional title before the state tournament was postponed — and eventually canceled — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 hindered Jacobi from making any official visits, during which coaching staffs can give their best pitches.
“I was planning on doing that right after last season ended, then since COVID happened it kept getting pushed back,” he said.
So instead, Jacobi made unofficial visits and virtual tours. He visited Toledo last month.
“The campus was very nice. The arena, especially, is awesome, it seats a lot of people,” he said. “The campus is beautiful, and I’m not much of a guy who picks a school off of how nice the campus is, but it is really nice.”
The Rockets have nine non-losing seasons in a row, and have won 20 or more games four times since 2013-14, under head coach Tod Kowalczyk.
“The coaches, they were really good communicating with me and we connected really well,” Jacobi said.
The Rockets are coming off a 17-15 campaign that saw them finish third in the Mid-American Conference West Division. They won their first-round game in the MAC Tournament, beating Western Michigan 76-73, before the remainder of the tourney was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The main reason I chose Toledo is they’re a winning program and they have the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament in the next four or five years, and that’s something I really want to do,” Jacobi said. “I like their style of play, how they play in transition and rebound really well.”
Jacobi thought about postponing his decision until he was allowed to take an official visit, but ultimately made his choice early.
“I wanted to do it before the season to get it off my chest,” he said. “It feels really good, there’s not as much stress.”
Now, Jacobi can focus on finishing his prep career on a high note — with another state championship.
“I’m looking forward to it, I’m hoping it’ll be close to normal,” he said. “I’m hoping to have a great season.”
