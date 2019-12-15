SOUTHPORT — Silver Creek standout junior forward Trey Kaufman went to the bench with 7 minutes, 9 seconds to play and the Dragons locked in a fierce back-and-forth battle with another reigning state champion Saturday night.
Was Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman concerned?
“You want to do all caps? Y-E-S,” Hoffman said later. “When you see Trey go out of the game you think, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to be good.’”
But everything turned out just fine for the Dragons. They hung with Fort Wayne Blackhawk for the nearly three minutes Kaufman was on the bench, then went on a game-changing run when he returned en route to a 78-74 win in the Forum TipOff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse.
Junior forward Kooper Jacobi scored a career-high 36 points — 26 in the first half, when he almost single-handedly kept the Dragons in the game.
Kaufman and sophomore point guard Branden Northern added 17 points apiece for Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (5-0), which fought back from an early double-digit deficit.
“We played great as a team,” Northern said. “Koop played his butt off. We played really well and we just stuck together and kept our composure.”
Even after 2A No. 4 Blackhawk, the defending Class A state champ that moved up a class this season due to the IHSAA’s “success factor,” outscored the reigning 3A state champs 28-17 in the first quarter.
While 6-foot-10 junior forward Caleb Furst was doing damage inside, tallying 10 points, his teammates were doing the same outside, hitting five 3-pointers.
“They could really shoot,” Kaufman said. “Coach told us they could shoot, but we didn’t know it was going to be like that. We kind of had to adjust. Obviously Furst is a really good player. When you have a great post player and shooters around it’s really hard [to defend].” .
But the Braves (3-1) had no answer for Jacobi. The 6-6 forward matched Furst’s point total in the first period before scoring 16 in the second, when Creek outscored Blackhawk 27-16 to pull even at halftime.
“Kooper kept us in the game single-handedly,” Hoffman said. “He got in a rhythm, and when he does that he’s fun to watch.
“I was just giving him the ball and letting him go to work, he did his thing tonight,” Northern added. “I knew before the game that Trey and Caleb were going to be the two stars and why everybody was here, but I knew Koop was going to have his night.”
Creek edged ahead 56-54 by the end of the third quarter before Kaufman, who had no fouls in the first half, was whistled for his third and fourth in the first 51 seconds of the final frame. The latter was on an old-fashioned three-point play by Furst that put the Braves up 57-56 and sent Kaufman to the bench.
“That was very scary; being without Trey, especially in the last minutes, and having to guard one of the best players in the state, Caleb Furst,” Jacobi said. “That was hard to do without Trey, but we were just sticking to it and trying to play our best without him.”
Jacobi hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it before Furst connected on two of his own to give Blackhawk the lead back. Isaac Hinton hit a 3 from the corner for Creek, but Furst answered again with an inside basket that put the Braves up 61-60.
Jacobi responded by hitting a pair of free throws, during which Kaufman checked back into the game. That began a 10-0 run by the Dragons.
After an empty possession by Blackhawk, Jacobi scored on a spin move in the lane. On the other end Kaufman dropped down on a double-team and deflected, then stole a pass from Furst. On Creek’s ensuing possession, Kaufman was fouled. He hit the first free throw, but missed the second. Jacobi, who was battling Furst on the block, deflected the rebound to a teammate. Moments later Kaufman hit a 3 from the top of the key to make it 68-61.
Northern then forced a jump ball on the other end. Alternate possession gave the ball back to the Dragons, who increased their lead on Jacobi’s bank shot.
“Our guys really showed some heart there,” Hoffman said. “It was just hustle plays, it wasn’t anything X’s and O’s. … Branden made some big moves and Koop made some big plays. Isaac hit a big 3 and took a big charge. I think that may be what I’m going to take away the most — in the guts of the game, against a really, really good team that hadn’t lost in a long time, we made plays to win the game.”
Blackhawk’s Jake Boyer hit a 3 to end Creek’s run with 2:04 to play. On the Dragons’ ensuing possession, Jacobi put up a shot that sailed over the rim, but right into the hands of Hinton. The junior, one of Creek’s three new starters this season, put it in.
“Isaac is amazing,” Northern said. “He always comes through when you need him. He had a great tip over Caleb and he had a big 3 to put us up. He keeps playing all throughout the game.”
The Braves made a furious rally in the final minute-and-a-half, getting to within 76-74 on Marcus Davidson’s 3 with 16 seconds left. Kaufman, however, hit two free throws with 10 seconds to play, then grabbed a rebound on the other end to seal the victory.
Furst finished with 23 points for the Braves, who shot 54.9 percent (28 for 51) from the field and were 12 for 24 from 3-point range.
On the other side, the Dragons shot 58.3 percent (28 for 48) from the field. Up next for Silver Creek is a game at 4A No. 8 Jeffersonville.
