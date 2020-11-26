2-6-20_Salem@SilverCreek_BBB_47379.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek’s {tagstrong}Kooper Jacobi{/strong} slams home two points during the Dragons’ 103-47 victory over Salem last season. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and won their third straight sectional title before the state tournament was postponed — and eventually canceled — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich | For News and Tribune

COLUMBUS — Kooper Jacobi started his senior season with an enormous performance. 

The 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 44 points and snared 18 rebounds to lead still reigning Class 3A state champion Silver Creek to a 106-81 win at Columbus East in the season-opener for both Wednesday night. The Toledo-signee scored 30 points in the first half, as the visitors built a 52-38 lead. 

Branden Northern added 21 points and Isaac Hinton recorded a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) for the Dragons, who played without senior standout Trey Kaufman. The Purdue-signee missed the game due to an ankle injury. 

Silver Creek (1-0) is scheduled to begin Mid-Southern Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night when it visits Charlestown. 

SILVER CREEK 106, COLUMBUS EAST 81

Silver Creek         25     27     29     25 — 106

Columbus East     15     23     19     24 — 81

     Silver Creek (1-0): Hayden Garten 5, Isaac Hinton 17, Trey Schoen 9, Branden Northern 21, Kooper Jacobi 44, Zac Stricker 5, Jace Burton 2, Nate Dallmann 3. 

     Columbus East (0-1): Daniel Murphy 19, Ben Major 15, Ben Sylva 2, Will Rieckers 11, Tyler Boyer 23, Julius Dailey 7, Anthony Lloyd 2, JT Kuhlman 2. 

     3-point field goals: Silver Creek 13 (Jacobi 6, Schoen 3, Dallmann, Hinton, Northern, Stricker); Columbus East 12 (Boyer 4, Murphy 3, Rieckers 3, Dailey, Major). 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you