COLUMBUS — Kooper Jacobi started his senior season with an enormous performance.
The 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 44 points and snared 18 rebounds to lead still reigning Class 3A state champion Silver Creek to a 106-81 win at Columbus East in the season-opener for both Wednesday night. The Toledo-signee scored 30 points in the first half, as the visitors built a 52-38 lead.
Branden Northern added 21 points and Isaac Hinton recorded a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) for the Dragons, who played without senior standout Trey Kaufman. The Purdue-signee missed the game due to an ankle injury.
Silver Creek (1-0) is scheduled to begin Mid-Southern Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night when it visits Charlestown.
.
SILVER CREEK 106, COLUMBUS EAST 81
Silver Creek 25 27 29 25 — 106
Columbus East 15 23 19 24 — 81
Silver Creek (1-0): Hayden Garten 5, Isaac Hinton 17, Trey Schoen 9, Branden Northern 21, Kooper Jacobi 44, Zac Stricker 5, Jace Burton 2, Nate Dallmann 3.
Columbus East (0-1): Daniel Murphy 19, Ben Major 15, Ben Sylva 2, Will Rieckers 11, Tyler Boyer 23, Julius Dailey 7, Anthony Lloyd 2, JT Kuhlman 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 13 (Jacobi 6, Schoen 3, Dallmann, Hinton, Northern, Stricker); Columbus East 12 (Boyer 4, Murphy 3, Rieckers 3, Dailey, Major).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.