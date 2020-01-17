Mr. Basketball candidate Anthony Leal scored on a last-second bucket to lift unbeaten Bloomington South to a 51-50 victory at Floyd Central on Dec. 21. Prior to that, the Highlanders’ last home loss was Jan. 30, 2016, against Evansville Reitz.
“We don’t talk much about it,” coach Todd Sturgeon said of his program’s home court success. “To have the record we’ve had on the road is maybe more impressive. We’ve managed to win at New Albany, at Jeff, at Bloomington South the past few years. Honestly, I’m more proud of that. So we’ve had good teams, that’s the biggest thing.”
Heading into tonight’s game against Jeffersonville — which also last won at Floyd Central in January of 2016 — Sturgeon is proud of the success the Highlanders have built. But also loves how the entire school has played its part.
“It’s a little bit of everything. The support staff of FC, the band is fantastic, our cheerleaders are among the best in the state, the Dazzlers [dance team] is phenomenal. The light show in the pre-game. All of that’s led to getting better crowds,” Sturgeon said. “We’ve gone from it being like you’ll fall asleep at a home game five or six years ago, to people saying that this is one of the best atmospheres in Southern Indiana. It’s come together.”
The Dazzlers will surely put on a good show but a sell-out crowd will expect the same on the court.
The Red Devils, who are 9-4 after three straight wins. Three of Jeff’s losses are to teams in the top 10 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association single-class poll — No. 1 Lawrence North, No. 6 Silver Creek and No. 10 Crispus Attucks.
“They’re the team in our conference and sectional, when you look at their ‘A’ game is a little higher than everybody else. They’ve got quickness, size athletic, they can shoot it. There’s a lot to try to defend there,” Sturgeon said.
Sturgeon’s 8-2 team, led by 6-foot-5 junior guard Jake Heidbreder, has nine varsity newcomers that have proven they can get the job done. They’ll look to do so tonight against a senior-led Jeff team.
Seniors Tre Coleman, Jacob Jones and Darin Starks, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer last year against Floyd Central, have the Red Devils on a three-game winning streak, which includes an overtime win at New Albany last Friday night.
“They’re versatile. If they decide they’re going to pound it inside, they can do that. They’re fantastic in transition. They’ve got a lot of different ways to beat you. They keep guys like me awake at night,” Sturgeon said.
First-year coach Chris Moore has little to no doubt his team will be ready for another big game.
“I’ve been pleased with the effort. They play hard. I haven’t had to try to get guys up for big games and this is a big game,” Moore said. “Our guys are a veteran group and know those [Floyd Central] kids, so I’ve been fortunate that they’ve always been up and game ready and they come out and compete.”
Moore has been impressed by what he’s seen from the Highlanders.
“Coach Sturgeon’ does an amazing job. Heidbreder’s good. He’s skilled, He knows how to play. Those kids now how to play, they know their roles. They execute and play so hard,” Moore said. “Heidbreder, at 6-5, can shoot the ball with range. It’s a task to contain him. He’ll get his buckets, but we’ll try to slow him up and make him work for them.”
Young players could certainly be a factor in the game’s outcome.
Jeff’s Will Lovings-Watts is one of the state’s top sophomores.
Floyd freshman Caleb Washington is averaging close to 10 points and six rebounds.
The Highlanders’ have also got big performances from sophomore sharpshooter Cole Harritt, while sophomores Max Tripure and Brady Moore are also making solid contributions off the bench.
“One thing we’ve had is our young guys have grown up quick. We knew because we graduated so many that a lot of young guys would have to contribute. We weren’t expecting them to do so well so quickly. That’s made a big difference,” Sturgeon said.
The Red Devils are also looking to some other young guys to provide a boost.
Sophomore guard Kobe Stoudemire has scored in double figures in recent games and sophomore guard Bryan Smithers and Stevie Kendrick made several key plays against New Albany.
“The first part of the year we were playing seven guys for the most part,” Moore said. “We said we’ve got other talent on the team and we need to find those guys roles as well. It’s not realistic that you can’ sustain that small number some nights. I see those guys’ roles growing. Every day in practice, they help us get better. Kobe has been good and his role’s grown. Everyone knows he can shoot the ball. He’s a smart player as well, he’s like another coach on the floor. By February, maybe we have an 8-9 man rotation at some level.”
