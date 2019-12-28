KOKOMO — Tre Coleman dominated with 31 points and 12 rebounds to lift Jeffersonville into the championship game of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament with a 71-64 victory against South Bend Washington on Saturday.
Coleman made 7-of-16 from the field and 9-of-11 at the free-throw line to lead the Red Devils' offense.
Jacob Jones added 17 points and Darin Starks 12.
Jeffersonville (5-3) faces South Bend Adams (8-0) in tonight's championship game.
The Red Devils shot 25 for 50 from the field and 16 for 22 at the foul line in the victory.
