JEFFERSONVILLE – Jeffersonville got a bit of revenge Wednesday evening at Johnson Arena.
The Class 4A No. 11 Red Devils led by as many as 41 points en route to an 82-43 drubbing of visiting Class 2A No. 8 Southwestern (Hanover). The defending Sectional 15 champions, ranked No. 10 in the statewide coaches poll, shot 63 percent from inside the arc, 48 percent from beyond it and 56 percent overall all the while holding the two-time defending Sectional 45 champion Rebels to 29 percent shooting and 14 turnovers.
The win avenged a 27-point defeat to the Class 2A power a season ago. It was the Rebels’ first win over the Red Devils since the 1997-98 season and just the second in the past 25 years.
“The dynamics of the two teams tonight were different,” Jeffersonville coach Chris Moore said. “One’s athletic and one’s methodical and skilled.”
Will Lovings-Watts, who’s garnering high-major interest, led the way with 28 points on 8-11 shooting from 2-point range and 3-4 from 3 to go along with 10 rebounds. Jacob Jones, a Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, missed just one shot on the way to 14 points and four assists, and Tre Coleman, headed to Nevada, had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“They had a really tough zone last year,” Lovings-Watts said of the Rebels, “it was hard to penetrate. We couldn’t really get much against it, but this year we came out better.”
The Red Devils held the Rebels scoreless midway through the first quarter and led 14-2 in wake of a Lovings-Watts 3-pointer with 2:05 showing. The hosts took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter behind a strong defensive start. Jeffersonville forced seven first-quarter turnovers. Lovings-Watts hit both his 3-point attempts and Jones tallied two of the team’s four steals early.
A 3-pointer from Caleb Mason gave the Red Devils a 24-7 lead early in the second period before a 7-2 run cut the deficit to 12 with 3:15 left until halftime. The hosts answered promptly with a 13-2 run to end the half, highlighted by an alley-top from Jones to Lovings-Watts in transition and another dunk from the sophomore, a putback, as first-half time expired.
Lovings-Watts had 14 first-half points and three blocks. He, Coleman and Jones combined to shoot 12-16 for 28 of the team’s 29 first-half points. Jeffersonville held Southwestern to 20 percent shooting.
“Will, I’ve been pleased with [Lovings-Watts],” Moore said. “He’s brought his energy. He’s brought his energy a lot the last few games. He plays hard and competes.”
Mason’s third 3-pointer made for a 55-24 lead late in the third quarter before a Jones transition layup extended it. The lead ballooned to 41 at 82-41 before the final buzzer sounded with a 39-point margin showing. The hosts tallied 10 steals and seven blocks.
Up next for the Red Devils is a home matchup versus Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek. Jeffersonville topped the Dragons, ranked No. 4 in the statewide coaches poll, 66-54 on the road a season ago. Moore said a quicker start from his seniors will be crucial.
“Completely different team than we saw tonight,” Moore said. “I know there’s a lot of energy — its a rival game in the community. … They’re definitely going to have to come out of the gate a lot quicker on Friday night.
“The Kaufman kid is tremendously skilled. … They play unbelievably hard. They have a motor. We’re going to have to play a lot harder just to match their energy.”
For Lovings-Watts, the key to beating the Dragons for a consecutive year is even simpler.
“Just to stay focused,” Lovings-Watts said, “never take a game off.”
JEFFERSONVILLE 82, SOUTHWESTERN (HANOVER) 43
Southwestern 7 9 8 19 — 43
Jeffersonville 19 20 18 25 — 82
Southwestern (5-3): Austin Kramer 4-11 5-9 13, Foster Mefford 4-13 4-4 12, Billy Eccles 3-10 5-5 13, Mitchell Cline 2-7 1-1 5.
Jeffersonville (3-2): Will Lovings-Watts 11-15 3-4 28, Jacob Jones 6-7 14, Tre Coleman 5-8 2-6 12, Kobe Stoudemire 3-6 9, Caleb Mason 3-7 9, Darin Starks 2-6 1-2 6, Devean Franklin 1-7 2, D’Shawn Wright 1-1 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 12-25 (Lovings-Watts 3-4, Mason 3-7, Stoudemire 3-4, Jones 2-3, Starks 1-3); Southwestern 3-13 (Eccles 2-4, Kramer 1-4).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 33 (Coleman 12, Lovings-Watts 10); Southwestern 24 (Cline 7, Kramer 5, Mefford 5).
Assists: Jeffersonville 16; Southwestern 6.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 9; Southwestern 14.
