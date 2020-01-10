CLARKSVILLE — The separation between rivals Clarksville and Providence is paper thin after two nip-and-tuck games in a seven-day span.
On Jan. 3 at the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament, Providence slipped past the Generals 53-50.
On Friday night at Clarksville, the separation came down to a shot at the buzzer.
After Clarksville’s Dakota Capps drove down the lane and converted a game-tying layup, Providence was left with just 2.7 seconds to maneuver the length of the court.
Alec Fougerousse, using some of his skills from the football field, ran the baseline and threw a pass down the floor, caught by Zack Johnson at the top of the key.
Johnson dribbled a little closer to the basket and canned a 15-footer at the buzzer, lifting the Pioneers to a 46-44 win.
“I was kind of confused at the beginning because they left me open down there [at the baseline],” Johnson said.
Johnson then stepped toward the key and Fougerousse delivered a strike. “He looked like Aaron Rodgers throwing one for the Packers in the playoffs,” Johnson said of his teammate.
“We had a few different options, depending on how they were going to play us,” said Providence coach Ryan Miller. “They did a nice of taking away [closer] options. We just found another option.”
Miller said both games against Clarksville could have gone either way. “Our take away from this is that they’re a really good team,” he said. “They played well. We just made a couple of plays down the stretch.”
“The two teams were going at it [again] and punching,” said Clarksville coach Brian McEwen. “They just got to punch last.”
Despite the loss, McEwen said he can’t fault his team’s effort.
“I thought we battled and competed,” he said. “Dae’von Fuqua competed his tail off.”
On the last play, McEwen said the Generals were in a bad alignment, allowing the long pass. “There was some confusion [if they had a timeout],” he said. “That’s on me.”
Still, McEwen said they aren’t looking for style points. “Effort’s not what we’ve playing for,” he said. “We want to win. It’s not what you’re playing for. We’re playing to win.”
Johnson and Sterling Huber shared team-high honors with 13 points each.
At the end of the third quarter, Huber delivered a spectacular buzzer-beater play of his won, drilling a half-court shot at the end of the quarter.
Meanwhile, Jaren Starks provided most of the offense for Clarksville with 24 points, including four 3-pointers.
“He can get hot,” McEwen said of Starks. “He really can. He did a nice job of knocking them [shots] down.”
