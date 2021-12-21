BORDEN — Sterling Mikel and Mason Jones combined for 43 points as the senior tandem led the Borden charge Tuesday night, giving the Braves a victory in their last game before Christmas.
In a battle of the Braves, it was Borden beating visiting Tecumseh 75-56. Jones led the way with 23 points and Mikel added 20 in the victory.
“They’re our guys. They’re two of our big three. That’s how we expect them to play,” Borden coach Doc Nash said of Jones and Mikel after the win.
“Both of them are capable of getting 30 on a given night. Both of them are capable of averaging 15 and 10. That’s how good I think they are.”
The home Braves knocked down six first-half treys, utilizing the three-point line and aggressive ball movement to build a 35-24 lead after two quarters. Borden(4-3) closed the half on a 10-3 run, as Mikel made a layup through contact and knocked down the free throw to end the first half.
Tecumseh(4-3) played a physical game but couldn’t match Borden’s ball movement and shooting, as the home Braves dominated from the perimeter.
Mikel paced Borden early, scoring 14 points in the first half. He started the third quarter in a similar fashion, snaring an offensive rebound and putting it in the basket for the Braves’ first bucket of the third quarter.
Then it was Jones’ turn.
Jones scored the next 10 points for Borden, starting his streak with his own offensive rebound and put back. After Brady Schuler hit a triple from the corner for Borden, Jones resumed his second half dominance, backing down a defender into the paint and finishing with a short jumper over his left shoulder. It was the last bucket of the third quarter for Borden, and the Braves led Tecumseh 52-38 heading into the fourth.
The visiting Braves began the fourth quarter with two quick scores to cut the Borden lead to 10. After a missed Borden 3-pointer, Drew DuPont scored in the lane and drew the foul, hitting the free throw to make it a 52-45 contest with 6:45 left in the game.
Borden answered on the next possession with a quick back cut and score by Ethan Eurton. Mikel hit a layup to briefly push the Borden lead back to double digits before Tecumseh answered with a bucket to make it a nine-point affair with 4:49 left.
But it was all Borden from there.
Jones again finished through contact, scoring and drawing a foul. His free throw pushed Borden back ahead by a dozen, and another score by Eurton made it a 14-point advantage.
Two free throws by Kasym Nash followed, and Mikel scored his final points on the next Borden possession.
Doc Nash brought in the reserves after Jones finished his stellar performance with a one-handed dart of a pass to a cutting Mason Carter, who finished the transition play with a layup to extend the lead to 68-51 with 2:20 to play.
“When we move the ball, we’re pretty good,” Doc Nash said. “We still have a long way to go, but I was pleased with our effort tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.