NEW ALBANY — Jason Jones was approved as the new boys' basketball coach at New Albany on Monday afternoon. 

The 45-year-old has more than 20 years of coaching experience in Kansas, Colorado, Florida and Georgia. 

“My dad’s actually a Washington, Indiana native, so I’m familiar with Indiana and the tradition and the passion for basketball. I have always been drawn to be in this area and just thrilled to have the opportunity to lead a program like New Albany,” he said. 

Jones replaces Craig Teagle, who resigned in June after never coaching an official game for the Bulldogs.

