BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jones sparks Eastern to win over Rock Creek

SELLERBSBURG — Eastern’s Cade Jones showed why he’s one of the best guards in Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.
On a night when the 6-foot-3 senior struggled shooting the ball from long range, he repeatedly drove to the basket en route to a game-high 25 points to help the visiting Musketeers rally past Rock Creek 48-45.
In the fourth quarter, Jones scored 13 points. He hit all five of his shots, and two free throws, as Eastern outscored the Lions 21-10 to erase an eight-point deficit.
“My teammates got me the ball and I was able to come through in the fourth quarter,” he said. “We got lucky on the road. ... I just felt like I needed to get the ball and go score, and that’s what I did.
“That’s a tough team and they’re kind of looked over. ... They’re good, but we’re pretty good too.”
Jones hit 10 of 22 shots, but was just 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
“I think it was more of me getting out of Cade’s way and letting him do his thing,” Eastern coach Chandler Prible said. “But it worked out really well for us. You know, he’s tough to guard.”
Rock Creek (9-8) led most of the way and charged ahead 35-27 as Ladarius Wallace ended the third quarter by canning a 3-pointer, then grabbing a loose ball before he hit an 8-footer in the lane with two seconds left.
Then Jones took over in the final period.
“We did a great job on him for three (quarters) and some change,” Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said.
The Lions had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Keajuan Beco missed an open 3-point attempt from the left corner.
“We put ourselves in a good position to win,” Brown said. “We had some costly turnovers and got a little rattled. We did the same thing against South Knox (in a 47-39 loss in December).
“We just let that one slip away. They’re a good team. They just played better in that last three-and-a-half minutes, and that’s what mattered.”
Kaden Temple added 13 points for Eastern (15-3), which bounced back from a 46-42 home loss to Corydon Central last Friday night.
“It’s a nice road win,” Prible said. “I think Rock Creek’s a really good team. That’s a big win for us.”
Jaleb Treat led the Lions with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Gavin Gullion added nine points.
Both teams are slated to be back in action Friday night. Rock Creek is scheduled to host Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. while the Musketeers entertain Brownstown Central at the same time.
.
EASTERN 48, ROCK CREEK 45
Eastern 9 10 8 21 — 48
Rock Creek 11 10 14 10 — 45
Eastern (15-3): Cade Jones 25, Kaden Temple 13, Jacob Cherry 8, Yancey Edlin 2.
Rock Creek (9-8): Ladarius Wallce 7, Keajuan Beco 4, Marial Diper 8, Jonathan Boggs 4, Gavin Gullion 9, Jaleb Treat 13.
3-point field goals: Eastern 1 (Jones); Rock Creek 2 (Wallace, Gullion).