BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin becoming go-to guy for Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Everyone knows what happens when mild-mannered Clark Kent steps into a phone booth.
In the month of March, Providence fans have gotten an up-close look at what happens when their own Superman decides to put the cape on.
Six-foot-3 junior wing Casey Kaelin, described by his teammates as “very quiet off the court,” has averaged 18.5 points per game in the postseason while providing several super moments for the Pioneers, who are one win away from a trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
“He is a very even-keeled kid and understands, as all our guys do, we’re playing a team game and everything we do is based on that context,” said Providence head coach Ryan Miller, whose team will face No. 9 Eastern Hancock at around 6 p.m. Saturday evening in the Class 2A semistate game at Seymour. “(But) he’s never afraid to step up and make a big play for us. He’s a confident ballplayer and his teammates believe in him. This year, it’s been apparent that no moment is too big for him.”
One of those moments was last Saturday night in the Southridge Regional final. That was when Kaelin scored a career-high 26 points in the Pioneers’ 44-37 victory over Forest Park at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium.
“I told Casey in the second half that he needed to take over,” senior guard Tyler Simmons after the win Saturday night. “He’s our best player and he took over and we got the win.”
If you call scoring 20 points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter, taking over — then the soft spoken star did just that.
“He just wants to do whatever it takes to win,” said classmate Jaden Johnson, who has known Kaelin since preschool. “Off the court, he’s just a nice guy and very calm and quiet. But once he’s on the court, he’s a leader who makes big plays for us and makes everybody better.”
Kaelin saw some limited varsity action as a freshman on the Providence team that went 18-7 and won a sectional title before the remainder of the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. Last season, he moved into the starting lineup and put up 10 points per game for the Pioneers, who went 12-9 and lost 74-51 to Southwestern in the sectional final.
When asked about his improvement over the last 12 months, specific basketball skills didn’t come up.
“Last year I felt like I was in more of a subtle role, but this year I’ve tried to work more on my leadership,” Kaelin said. “I really just want to do whatever role is needed each night to help us win. I like to try to keep guys positive and to encourage everyone to keep going, because I know our team can be great.”
The Pioneers start four seniors along with Kaelin, who was quick to give plenty of credit to the team’s upperclassmen for this season’s success (Providence is 19-6).
“The seniors are the most encouraging group you could be around,” he said. “They are always positive and build everyone up. They give me confidence and they believe that when we’re all working together we can accomplish great things. The great thing about our team is we all support each other and when we work together, we are tough to beat.”
Kaelin’s laid-back demeanor is easy to be around. Senior forward Grant Williams, second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game, said Kaelin has always fit in well with the upperclassmen.
“We just let Casey be Casey,” Williams said. “He’s not a guy to demand the ball, even when he’s hot. In our offense, if we’re running it right, the right guy will get the ball in the right spot. Normally when he gets the opportunity he makes the play, and he made some big plays at regional.”
In his free time, Kaelin likes to spend time with his family and enjoys light-hearted comedies. But his competitive streak is not limited to the hardwood. Both of his parents (Tom and Lisa) were college athletes while his older sister, Emma, was a standout on the volleyball and tennis courts at Providence.
“I love playing ping pong with my family. My sister and Dad and I have some big competitive battles,” he said with a smile. “The winner gets to brag all day.”
Kaelin is a two-sport athlete who was the starting shortstop on Providence’s state-championship baseball team last spring. He played a lot of travel baseball when he was younger, but as he got older the faster pace of basketball made it his favorite.
“I’d say going into my freshman year is when I really started to realize basketball was my favorite sport,” Kaelin said. “Basketball really helped me through quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic. I’d go outside and play everyday and that really brought out my love for the game. I think it was always there, but I didn’t realize it. My Dad would rebound for me and that time together really brought us closer as well.”
In the classroom Kaelin said his favorite subject is math because “there’s always a definite answer.” He was quick to say that English class is at the bottom of his list.
“I’ve never liked English, I think it’s too subjective,” Kaelin said with a grin. “I’ve always been better with numbers.”
People may wonder how the quiet kid who likes his math homework and a good comedic flick can play with such fire on the court. As you might expect, Kaelin was quick to give credit to the people around him.
“During games I feed off the atmosphere of the crowd and the group of guys I’m playing with, and the community I’m playing for,” he said. “All of that excitement just flips a switch in me when I’m playing. It’s easy to get fired up.”
As Providence prepares to play Eastern Hancock on Saturday, Kaelin reflected on the regular-season games that made him, and the Pioneers, believe they could accomplish big things in the state tournament.
“A Providence team hadn’t won at Jeffersonville in a long time, so when we won there (48-45 on Jan. 15) that was when I knew that we could beat anybody,” Kaelin said. “Then when we beat New Albany and took North Harrison down to the wire, that just solidified our belief that we can play with anyone.”
Senior guard Max Beatty, who also plays baseball too, said that after spending numerous basketball and baseball seasons with Kaelin, he learned something that most people may not know about him.
“He knows how to dance, I’ll give him that,” Beatty said with a laugh. “He can bust out a few moves. If you check out his TikTok, you’ll see it.”
If things go well Saturday night, Pioneer fans may get to see some of those dance moves in person.