BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin leads Pioneers over Devils

CLARKSVILLE — Casey Kaelin made a memorable return to the blue and white Saturday night.
The Providence senior swingman, who had been out since the season-opener, scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Pioneers to a 58-49 victory over visiting Jeffersonville at the Larkin Center.
The Red Devils led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter before Providence outscored them 18-8 in the second to take a 31-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jeff outpointed the Pioneers 16-6 in the third to go ahead 41-37. Providence took over in the final frame, outscoring the Red Devils 21-8 for its fifth straight win, and its third in a row over Jeff.
Kaelin, who suffered a broken wrist and broken hand in the season-opener against Brownstown Central, netted nine points in the fourth quarter while Noah Lovan scored six. Lovan finished with 14 while Grant Seebold tallied 10.
Shawn Boyd scored a team-high 16, on the strength of four 3-pointers, for the Red Devils while P.J. Douglas added 11.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night. Providence (8-3) will visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. while Jeff (7-5) will host North Oldham (Ky.) at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 58, JEFFERSONVILLE 49
Jeffersonville 17 8 16 8 — 49
Providence 13 18 6 21 — 58
Jeffersonville (7-5): Tre Singleton 3, Michael Cooper 6, P.J. Douglas 11, Conner Lyons 3, Shawn Boyd 16, Avery McDuffy 6.
Providence (8-3): Quentin Hesse 4, Casey Kaelin 20, Noah Lovan 14, Brian Wall 3, Jaden Johnson 3, Grant Seebold 10, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Boyd 4, McDuffy 2, Douglas); Providence 4 (Seebold 2, Hesse, Kaelin).
