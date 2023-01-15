 Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin leads Pioneers over Devils

1-14-23_Jeffersonville@Providence_BBB_84790_1.jpg

Providence senior Casey Kaelin puts up a shot during the Pioneers’ 58-49 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday night.

CLARKSVILLE — Casey Kaelin made a memorable return to the blue and white Saturday night.

The Providence senior swingman, who had been out since the season-opener, scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Pioneers to a 58-49 victory over visiting Jeffersonville at the Larkin Center.

The Red Devils led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter before Providence outscored them 18-8 in the second to take a 31-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Jeff outpointed the Pioneers 16-6 in the third to go ahead 41-37. Providence took over in the final frame, outscoring the Red Devils 21-8 for its fifth straight win, and its third in a row over Jeff.

Kaelin, who suffered a broken wrist and broken hand in the season-opener against Brownstown Central, netted nine points in the fourth quarter while Noah Lovan scored six. Lovan finished with 14 while Grant Seebold tallied 10.

Shawn Boyd scored a team-high 16, on the strength of four 3-pointers, for the Red Devils while P.J. Douglas added 11.

Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night. Providence (8-3) will visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. while Jeff (7-5) will host North Oldham (Ky.) at the same time. 

PROVIDENCE 58, JEFFERSONVILLE 49

Jeffersonville 17   8  16  8 — 49

Providence     13 18   6  21 — 58

Jeffersonville (7-5): Tre Singleton 3, Michael Cooper 6, P.J. Douglas 11, Conner Lyons 3, Shawn Boyd 16, Avery McDuffy 6.

Providence (8-3): Quentin Hesse 4, Casey Kaelin 20, Noah Lovan 14, Brian Wall 3, Jaden Johnson 3, Grant Seebold 10, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2.

3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Boyd 4, McDuffy 2, Douglas); Providence 4 (Seebold 2, Hesse, Kaelin).

