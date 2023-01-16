BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin leads Pioneers past Devils

CLARKSVILLE — Casey Kaelin made a memorable return to the blue and white Saturday night.
The Providence senior, who had been out since the season-opener, tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Class 2A No. 10 Pioneers to a 58-49 victory over visiting Jeffersonville at the Larkin Center.
“It felt good to be back,” said the 6-foot-3 swingman, who had been sidelined since breaking his hand and his wrist early in the season-starting 81-71 loss to Brownstown Central on Nov. 26. “Obviously a big game to come back for, a big-time rivalry, and Jeff’s a really good team this year. It just felt good to be back out there with my guys playing. It felt like I didn’t skip a beat and they just welcomed me in.”
“We’re so glad to have him back,” Providence coach Ryan Miller added. “I’m glad for him to be back and I’m proud of how hard he has been working to put himself in a position to be prepared to come right back.”
Miller had hoped to bring Kaelin along slowly, but it didn’t quite work out that way as the Pioneers quickly fell behind 9-2 and got into early foul trouble.
“Our plan was like, ‘Let’s ease him into it a little bit,’” Miller recalled. “And then Jaden Johnson got two fouls. Quentin Hesse got two fouls. Noah Lovan got two fouls and we looked over and we’re like, ‘Bub, you OK? Can you play the full half? This is not what we’ve talked about, but things have changed a little bit.’
“He just gutted it out and battled through, which is a testament to him just working so hard to be in condition and be ready to go out and play, as usual, pretty much the whole game. It wasn’t the plan, but it doesn’t always go as planned.”
The Pioneers pulled to within 17-13 by the end of the first quarter and took their first lead, at 19-17, on Noah Lovan’s two free throws with 6 minutes, 46 seconds to play in the second period.
Providence led 31-25 at the break after Grant Seebold drilled a 3-pointer, following a series of Pioneer offensive rebounds, with 12 seconds left in the half.
As they had in recent wins over rivals New Albany and Floyd Central though, the Red Devils came out red-hot in the third quarter. Jeff hit four shots from long range in the period. The last of those was a buzzer-beating corner 3 by Shawn Boyd that gave the Devils a 41-37 lead heading into the final frame.
However Providence answered the call in the fourth period, outscoring Jeff 14-3 over the first six minutes.
Kaelin got the Pioneers off to a strong start, hitting a long 3-pointer 19 seconds into the final frame. Over a minute later, Quentin Hesse hit a 3 of his own and over a minute after that Kaelin scored on a driving layup to put Providence up 45-41 with 4:24 to play.
“The ball just came to me, I was open, I was feeling it and I went up and made a shot. Then Quentin had a big shot in the corner,” Kaelin said. “Seebold and Lovan hit some big ones (too). That’s the thing about this team, we’ve just got a lot of weapons so you can’t really focus on one guy. Any time someone’s open they’re ready to step up and make a play and that’s what we did tonight.”
Boyd buried his fourth 3 of the game a short time later, but that only briefly halted the Pioneers’ surge. Kaelin answered with a jumper on the other end before Lovan scored off the glass. By the time Kaelin hit two free throws with 2:02 to play, Providence’s lead had reached 51-44.
The Pioneers (8-3), who went 22 for 28 from the charity stripe, held the Devils at bay the rest of the way from the foul line.
Lovan finished with 14 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and Seebold tallied 10.
Boyd led the Red Devils (7-5) with 16 while P.J. Douglas added 11. Sophomore big man Tre Singleton, who had been hot of late, battled foul trouble much of the game and finished with only three points.
“It comes down to tough plays,” said first-year Jeff coach Sherron Wilkerson, whose team was outscored 21-8 in the fourth quarter. “It’s not aabout offense when they just spread you (out) and drive around you. There’s no coaching adjustments that you can make with that, those are just hard, tough plays. In the momentum of the game, every time that we needed to make a tough play they made the tough play and it swung the momentum in their favor.
“That’s the thing that we’ve been telling our guys all year long, ‘You get yourself in situations where you have an opportunity to win the game and then from that point whoever makes the tough plays is going to win.’ That has been a hurdle. We’re 7-5 now and the five losses have just come down to tough plays. We haven’t been able to get over that hurdle yet.”
Meanwhile it was the fifth straight win for the Pioneers.
“Casey, for him to be back and just have a performance like this, against a phenomenal team (was great),” Miller said. “I think Jeff’s a great team. As I told our coaching staff, I think these guys are going to be one of the best teams in the state over the next two years. They start four sophomores and they are big, they are talented and athletic and they’re well-coached. It’s a really good team. For us to come together and gel the way we did with Casey being out for two months and put together a performance like that, I was just very pleased and very proud of him and the whole team.
“It’s been great for some of our players to have to step up (without Casey). For our team, of course, and for Casey we never wish we were without him. We feel like our record would be a little different than it is right now. And we’re probably not winning this game tonight without Casey Kaelin. I think Jeff’s one of the best teams we will play all season. They are a real-deal team and we needed real-deal ballplayers and tonight we had’em. Casey was certainly one of them and we’re just so glad to have him back.”
PROVIDENCE 58, JEFFERSONVILLE 49
Jeffersonville 17 8 16 8 — 49
Providence 13 18 6 21 — 58
Jeffersonville (7-5): Tre Singleton 3, Michael Cooper 6, P.J. Douglas 11, Conner Lyons 3, Shawn Boyd 16, Avery McDuffy 6.
Providence (8-3): Quentin Hesse 4, Casey Kaelin 20, Noah Lovan 14, Brian Wall 3, Jaden Johnson 3, Grant Seebold 10, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Boyd 4, McDuffy 2, Douglas); Providence 4 (Seebold 2, Hesse, Kaelin).