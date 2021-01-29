BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin's corner 3 lifts Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Providence couldn’t close the door on Christian Academy, then needed a last-second 3-pointer from Casey Kaelin to pull out a 64-61 overtime win Friday night.
With the clocking winding down in OT, Pioneers point guard Nick Sexton passed to Kaelin in the corner. The sophomore knocked in the game-winner with less than one second left.
“It was a great job by Nick of finding me in the corner,” said Kaelin, who added that it was his first game-winning shot in high school.
Providence head coach Ryan Miller said he knew CAI would be a tough assignment, based on the fact that it had been nearly two weeks since the Pioneers’ last game because of COVID-19.
“I knew this was kind of a trap game, if you will,” said Miller, whose team hadn’t played since its 53-51 win over Jeffersonville on Jan. 16. “Coming off a really good performance against Jeff ... I knew Christian Academy would show up and play hard, and they did.”
Despite the long layoff, Providence led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, 31-28 at halftime, 43-36 after three and 46-34 after a layup from Eli Watson with 5 minutes, 52 seconds to play.
The Warriors (6-8), though, wouldn’t go away.
CAI cut it to 52-46 after Brady Dunn hit 1 of 2 free throws with 2:56 left in regulation.
Then Providence left the door open by missing four of their next five free throws, including three front ends of one-and-one opportunities.
CAI’s Myles Morgan took advantage of the generosity with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left, cutting it to 52-51.
After Providence’s Grant Williams hit 1 of 2 throws with 28 seconds on the clock, Morgan converted a layup with three seconds left to force overtime.
“We punched back when we got punched,” CAI coach Hayden Casey said. “You can’t be too upset. Losing stinks. It always does. But this (loss) is one you sleep easy tonight. I’m proud of the way we responded.”
In overtime the Pioneers led 61-56, but left the door open again with more missed free throws. Dunn eventually tied it up again at 61-all.
On Providence’s final possession, Sexton penetrated and kicked it out to Kaelin for the game-winner.
“Our senior point guard stepped up and made a nice play — the right play,” Miller said.
CAI had one desperation heave after the final timeout, but it was off the mark.
Zack Johnson tallied a team-high 20 points while Kaelin finished with 15 and Grant Williams 11 for the Pioneers (6-4), who host Shawe Memorial at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
“I was disappointed with our competitive nature,” Miller said. “There was a level of intensity that was just missing tonight.”
Dunn netted a game-best 22 points while Morgan added 18 for the Warriors (6-8), who host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 64, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 61
Christian Academy 14 14 8 17 8 — 61
Providence 20 11 12 10 11 — 64
Christian Academy (6-8): Caleb Doss 11, Caleb Roy 4, Nate Doss 6, Brady Dunn 22, Myles Morgan 18.
Providence (6-4): Cade Carver 2, Casey Kaelin 15, Eli Watson 4, Nick Sexton 10, David Wall 2, Grant Williams 11, Zack Johnson 20.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (C.Doss 2, N.Doss 2, Morgan 2, Dunn); Providence 5 (Kaelin 2, Williams 2, Sexton).