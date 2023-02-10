BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin's layin lifts Pioneers over 'Dogs

NEW ALBANY — In a game that seemed like it would never end — due to clock issues — Providence scored its only points of the fourth quarter on Casey Kaelin’s layup with five seconds left as the Pioneers nipped New Albany 31-29.
While it was the 12th consecutive victory for Class 2A No. 7 Providence, it was the seventh loss in eight games for the Bulldogs.
Afterward, New Albany coach Jim Shannon said he couldn’t say one or two plays caused the setback.
“We had enough opportunities during the course of the game that you don’t want to blame anything on one play, the clock at the end or anything like that,” said Shannon, whose team trailed by seven at the break before rallying in the second half. “We had our opportunities.”
After the Bulldogs tied the game at 29-all on a layup by Chris Lampkins with 4 minutes, 28 seconds to play, both teams had several opportunities to go ahead.
However, neither did until the waning seconds.
With just over two minutes left, the Bulldogs (9-10) had the ball and went into a delay. However before they could get to the end of the game, they committed a turnover as Providence’s Brian Wall fell on a loose ball near mid-court and the Pioneers got a timeout with 1:22 on the clock.
“That was a big play,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
From there, the Pioneers (15-3) worked the clock down to 11.6 seconds and asked for another timeout.
When play resumed, Kaelin — who scored 13 points on the night — worked around a screen and headed right down the lane for the game-winning layup.
Noah Lovan, who set the screen on Providence’s last basket, led the Pioneers with 14 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers, including a huge one just before the halftime buzzer to put Providence up 23-16 at intermission.
“There weren’t many points to come by but the boys executed that set well,” Miller said. “I’m very proud of our boys to find a way to win. ... We didn’t play our best game. We just couldn’t hit a shot.”
The final five seconds were mired with timeouts, clock issues, conferences at the scorer’s table and indecision.
New Albany had a chance to tie the game, but Wall blocked Jordan Treat’s shot out of bounds. After a couple of delays, the Bulldogs could only in-bound the ball before the game ended.
Treat, a sophomore, led New Albany with 14 points.
“Our kids played hard, they really did,” Shannon said. “That’s a good team, and we had a chance to win.
“I feel bad for the kids because they played really hard.”
The Pioneers will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. tonight while the Bulldogs will visit Bedford North Lawrence next Friday.
.
PROVIDENCE 31, NEW ALBANY 29
Providence 12 11 6 2 — 31
New Albany 8 8 11 2 — 29
Providence (15-3): Noah Lovan 14, Casey Kaelin 13, Jaden Johnson 4.
New Albany (9-10): Josten Carter 4, Jeremy Rose 3, Jordan Treat 14, Rylan Schrink 6, Chris Lampkins 2.
3-point goals: Providence 3 (Lovan 2, Kaelin); New Albany 4 (Treat 2, Rose, Schrink).