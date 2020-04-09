The honors just keep coming for Trey Kaufman.
On Thursday, the Silver Creek forward was one of five players named first-team All-State by The Associated Press. The 6-foot-9 junior, who averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game for the Dragons this past season, earned the fifth-most votes in a balloting by a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around the state.
Bloomington South senior, and Indiana University-signee, Anthony Leal received the most votes.
Kaufman and Leal were joined by Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian junior forward Caleb Furst, Lawrence Center senior forward Dre Davis and Lawrence North senior guard Tony Perkins. Kaufman is the only uncommitted player on the team. Furst recently committed to Purdue, while Davis has signed with Louisville and Perkins with Iowa.
Last month Kaufman was named to the state's Gatorade Player of the Year as well as to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's "Supreme 15" for underclassmen.
Meanwhile, Jeffersonville senior Tre Coleman and Kaufman's classmate, and teammate, Kooper Jacobi garnered high honorable mention.
Coleman, a 6-6 forward, averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game this past season for the Red Devils, who went 18-6. The Nevada-signee shot 65.1 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the free throw line.
Jacobi, a 6-6 forward, averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field, including 45.3 percent from 3-point range, and 78.5 percent from the free throw line for the Creek.
Jeff senior Jacob Jones and Floyd Central junior Jake Heidbreder were honorable mention selections.
Jones, a 5-10 point guard who has signed with Wisconsin-Green Bay, averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field for the Red Devils.
Heidbreder, a 6-4 guard, averaged 20 points per game for the Highlanders, who won their first sectional title in 31 years last month.
All who received recognition are listed below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE TEAMS
First team
Anthony Leal, 6-5, Sr., Bloomington South
Caleb Furst, 6-10, Jr., Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Dre Davis, 6-6, Sr., Lawrence Central
Tony Perkins, 6-4, Sr., Lawrence North
Trey Kaufman, 6-9, Jr., Silver Creek
Second team
Trey Galloway, 6-5, Sr., Culver Academies
Nijel Pack, 6-0, Sr., Lawrence Central
Khristian Lander, 6-2, Jr., Evansville Reitz
Johnell Davis, 6-4, Sr., Gary 21st Century
Sincere McMahon, 6-2, Sr., Crispus Attucks
Third team
Kiyron Powell, 6-10, Sr., Evansville Bosse
Luke Brown, 6-2, Jr., Blackford
Charlie Yoder, 6-5, Sr., Westview
J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, Jr., South Bend St. Joseph
Keon Thompson, 6-1, Jr., Merrillville
High honorable mention
Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville; Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jefferson; Noah Jager, Bloomington South; Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern; Luke Goode, Homestead; Tayson Parker, Northwestern; Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jefferson; Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley; Malik Stanley, Warren Central; Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Jake Wadding, Chesterton; Carson Barrett, Lafayette Catholic; Leland Walker, North Central; Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills; Nick Anderson, Lake Central; Andrew Welage, Greensburg; Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek; Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg; Jerry Bracey, Mishawaka Marian; D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North; Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence; Dillon Duff, Fort Wayne Snider; Jordan Walters, West Lafayette Harrison.
Honorable mention
Shamar Avance, Lawrence North; Luka Balac, Munster; Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah; Jalen Blackmon, Marion; Caedmon Bontrager, Lakewood Park Christian; Deontae Craig, Culver Academies; Koron Davis, Bowman Academy; Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz; Malek Edmonds, Brownsburg; Trent Edwards, NorthWood; Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights; Will Geiger, Norwell; Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, McCutcheon; Max Gizzi, New Palestine; Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton; Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central; Connor Hickman, Bloomington South; Jackson Hiester, Evansville Mater Dei; Cooper Hochstedler, North Judson; Ben Humrichous, Tipton; Brady Hunt, Delta; Jacob Jones, Jeffersonville; Jackson Kabrick, Jasper; Jace Kelly, South Spencer; Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North; Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve; Andrew Kroft, Richmond; Cody Larkin, Winamac; Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic; Anthony Neal, Bloomington South; Grant Niehaus, Washington; Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve; Kevin Palmer, Sullivan; Josiah Ricketts, North Posey; Coleman Sater, Edgewood; Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills; Braden Smith, Westfield; Josh Smith, Monrovia; Payton Sparks, Winchester; Alex Stauffer, Northridge; Peter Suder, Carmel; Caleb Swearingen, Northview; Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian; Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting; Jakylen Thomas, Marion; Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central; Dillon Ware, Danville; Jalen Washington, Gary West; Cole Wireman, Kouts.
