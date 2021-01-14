SELLERSBURG — Regardless of how this season ends, Trey Kaufman has already left his mark on the Silver Creek program.
This weekend, though, he’ll have a chance — two actually — to take down a mark that has stood for 50 years. That’s because the 6-foot-9 senior forward has a good shot at surpassing the Dragons’ all-time scoring record.
Kaufman enters tonight’s game at Brownstown Central with 1,373 career points — 31 behind Steve Green’s record total of 1,404.
If he doesn’t reach that mark tonight, Kaufman will have another opportunity Saturday night, when the Class 3A No. 3 Dragons host Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m.
Last Friday night, Kaufman surpassed former teammate Zane Gross (1,362 points) to move into second place on the program’s scoring list.
Not far behind Kaufman is his classmate and teammate, Kooper Jacobi, who has 1,298 career points.
Fifth on Creek’s all-time scoring list is Kaufman’s uncle, Matt Renn, with 1,233 points.
Kaufman eclipsing the Dragons’ all-time scoring mark isn’t the only storyline entering this weekend. Here are five others:
WILL JEFFERSONVILLE AND FLOYD CENTRAL COME DOWN TO A LAST-SECOND 3 AGAIN?
The past two regular-season games between these two Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights have been decided by buzzer-beating 3-pointers — both by the Red Devils.
Two years ago Darin Starks drilled one to give Jeff a 46-43 win at Johnson Arena.
Last year Jacob Jones banked in a 3 at the horn to give the Red Devils a 49-46 victory on Joe Hinton Court.
Will tonight’s matchup at Johnson Arena be decided by a third straight last-second 3-pointer? We’ll see.
DOC NASH GOES FOR WIN NO. 200
Nash, who is 199-142 in his 15 years in the first seat on the Borden bench, has two chances to get career victory number 200 this weekend. His first is tonight, when the Braves visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. If he doesn’t get it then, he’ll have another opportunity Saturday night, when Borden hosts Charlestown at 7:30 p.m.
Of course, Nash’s biggest win so far was the Braves’ 55-50 triumph over Triton in the Class A state championship game in 2013.
ANDREW GRANTZ RETURNS TO PROVIDENCE
In his three seasons as the head coach at Providence, Grantz led the Pioneers to a 50-23 record, along with sectional and regional titles.
Saturday night Grantz, who also played at Providence, brings his new team (Jeff) to the Larkin Center.
It’s sure to be an emotional night for Grantz, who ironically guided the Pioneers to their last win over the Red Devils, a 53-50 victory on Jan. 14, 2017.
CAI-LANESVILLE RENEW RIVALRY
Over the last several years, the Warriors and Eagles have had one of the best Class A rivalries in Southern Indiana.
In the past seven seasons, the two have combined for five sectional titles (CAI three, Lanesville two). The Warriors beat the Eagles twice last season, including 44-42 in the Borden Sectional final. The latter avenged Lanesville’s 64-62 victory in the 2019 title tilt.
How close have these two teams been? According to John Harrell, CAI leads the series 34-33 over last 35 years.
‘DOGS TRY TO CONTINUE MADISON MASTERY
New Albany has beaten Madison 21 straight times entering tonight’s showdown at the Doghouse. The Bulldogs’ last loss to the Cubs was a 57-48 setback on Jan. 15, 1999 in Jim Shannon’s first season as the New Albany coach.
At 8-2, Sherron Wilkerson has Madison off to a solid start for the second straight season. The ‘Dogs downed the Cubs 57-53 last year in Madison. A win at the Doghouse would be a memorable send off for the Cubs, who are on their way out of the Hoosier Hills Conference.
.
FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAMES
Borden at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
CAI at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Rock Creek, cld.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Henryville at Southridge, 3:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Central at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington North at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
