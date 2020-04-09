ssc4.jpg

Trey Kaufman rises for a shot against Seymour. 

 By JOSH COOK

Silver Creek junior Trey Kaufman has been named first-team All-State by The Associated Press. 

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and won their third straight sectional title. It's just the latest honor for Kaufman, who last month was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. 

Meanwhile Jeffersonville senior Tre Coleman and Kaufman's classmate, and teammate, Kooper Jacobi garnered high honorable mention in the balloting by a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around the state. 

Jeff senior Jacob Jones and Floyd Central junior Jake Heidbreder were honorable mention selections. 

All the teams are listed below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE TEAMS

First team

     Anthony Leal, 6-5, Sr., Bloomington South

     Caleb Furst, 6-10, Jr., Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

     Dre Davis, 6-6, Sr., Lawrence Central

     Tony Perkins, 6-4, Sr., Lawrence North

     Trey Kaufman, 6-9, Jr., Silver Creek

Second team

     Trey Galloway, 6-5, Sr., Culver Academies

     Nijel Pack, 6-0, Sr., Lawrence Central

     Khristian Lander, 6-2, Jr., Evansville Reitz

     Johnell Davis, 6-4, Sr., Gary 21st Century

     Sincere McMahon, 6-2, Sr., Crispus Attucks

Third team

     Kiyron Powell, 6-10, Sr., Evansville Bosse

     Luke Brown, 6-2, Jr., Blackford

     Charlie Yoder, 6-5, Sr., Westview

     J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, Jr., South Bend St. Joseph

     Keon Thompson, 6-1, Jr., Merrillville

High honorable mention

     Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville; Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jefferson; Noah Jager, Bloomington South; Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern; Luke Goode, Homestead; Tayson Parker, Northwestern; Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jefferson; Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley; Malik Stanley, Warren Central; Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Jake Wadding, Chesterton; Carson Barrett, Lafayette Catholic; Leland Walker, North Central (Indianapolis); Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills; Nick Anderson, Lake Central; Andrew Welage, Greensburg; Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek; Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg; Jerry Bracey, Mishawaka Marian; D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North; Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence; Dillon Duff, Fort Wayne Snider; Jordan Walters, Harrison (West Lafayette).

Honorable mention

     Shamar Avance, Lawrence North; Luka Balac, Munster; Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah; Jalen Blackmon, Marion; Caedmon Bontrager, Lakewood Park Christian; Deontae Craig, Culver Academies; Koron Davis, Bowman Academy; Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz; Malek Edmonds, Brownsburg; Trent Edwards, NorthWood; Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights; Will Geiger, Norwell; Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, McCutcheon; Max Gizzi, New Palestine; Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton; Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central; Connor Hickman, Bloomington South; Jackson Hiester, Evansville Mater Dei; Cooper Hochstedler, North Judson; Ben Humrichous, Tipton; Brady Hunt, Delta; Jacob Jones, Jeffersonville; Jackson Kabrick, Jasper; Jace Kelly, South Spencer; Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North; Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve; Andrew Kroft, Richmond; Cody Larkin, Winamac; Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic; Anthony Neal, Bloomington South; Grant Niehaus, Washington; Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve; Kevin Palmer, Sullivan; Josiah Ricketts, North Posey; Coleman Sater, Edgewood; Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills; Braden Smith, Westfield; Josh Smith, Monrovia; Payton Sparks, Winchester; Alex Stauffer, Northridge; Peter Suder, Carmel; Caleb Swearingen, Northview; Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian; Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting; Jakylen Thomas, Marion; Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central; Dillon Ware, Danville; Jalen Washington, Gary West; Cole Wireman, Kouts.

