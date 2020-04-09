Silver Creek junior Trey Kaufman has been named first-team All-State by The Associated Press.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and won their third straight sectional title. It's just the latest honor for Kaufman, who last month was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville senior Tre Coleman and Kaufman's classmate, and teammate, Kooper Jacobi garnered high honorable mention in the balloting by a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around the state.
Jeff senior Jacob Jones and Floyd Central junior Jake Heidbreder were honorable mention selections.
All the teams are listed below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE TEAMS
First team
Anthony Leal, 6-5, Sr., Bloomington South
Caleb Furst, 6-10, Jr., Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Dre Davis, 6-6, Sr., Lawrence Central
Tony Perkins, 6-4, Sr., Lawrence North
Trey Kaufman, 6-9, Jr., Silver Creek
Second team
Trey Galloway, 6-5, Sr., Culver Academies
Nijel Pack, 6-0, Sr., Lawrence Central
Khristian Lander, 6-2, Jr., Evansville Reitz
Johnell Davis, 6-4, Sr., Gary 21st Century
Sincere McMahon, 6-2, Sr., Crispus Attucks
Third team
Kiyron Powell, 6-10, Sr., Evansville Bosse
Luke Brown, 6-2, Jr., Blackford
Charlie Yoder, 6-5, Sr., Westview
J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, Jr., South Bend St. Joseph
Keon Thompson, 6-1, Jr., Merrillville
High honorable mention
Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville; Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jefferson; Noah Jager, Bloomington South; Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern; Luke Goode, Homestead; Tayson Parker, Northwestern; Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jefferson; Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley; Malik Stanley, Warren Central; Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Jake Wadding, Chesterton; Carson Barrett, Lafayette Catholic; Leland Walker, North Central (Indianapolis); Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills; Nick Anderson, Lake Central; Andrew Welage, Greensburg; Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek; Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg; Jerry Bracey, Mishawaka Marian; D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North; Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence; Dillon Duff, Fort Wayne Snider; Jordan Walters, Harrison (West Lafayette).
Honorable mention
Shamar Avance, Lawrence North; Luka Balac, Munster; Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah; Jalen Blackmon, Marion; Caedmon Bontrager, Lakewood Park Christian; Deontae Craig, Culver Academies; Koron Davis, Bowman Academy; Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz; Malek Edmonds, Brownsburg; Trent Edwards, NorthWood; Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights; Will Geiger, Norwell; Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, McCutcheon; Max Gizzi, New Palestine; Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton; Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central; Connor Hickman, Bloomington South; Jackson Hiester, Evansville Mater Dei; Cooper Hochstedler, North Judson; Ben Humrichous, Tipton; Brady Hunt, Delta; Jacob Jones, Jeffersonville; Jackson Kabrick, Jasper; Jace Kelly, South Spencer; Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North; Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve; Andrew Kroft, Richmond; Cody Larkin, Winamac; Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic; Anthony Neal, Bloomington South; Grant Niehaus, Washington; Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve; Kevin Palmer, Sullivan; Josiah Ricketts, North Posey; Coleman Sater, Edgewood; Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills; Braden Smith, Westfield; Josh Smith, Monrovia; Payton Sparks, Winchester; Alex Stauffer, Northridge; Peter Suder, Carmel; Caleb Swearingen, Northview; Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian; Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting; Jakylen Thomas, Marion; Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central; Dillon Ware, Danville; Jalen Washington, Gary West; Cole Wireman, Kouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.