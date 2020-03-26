In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has named Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek High School as its 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Kaufman is the first Gatorade Indiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Silver Creek and is the first junior since Greg Oden in 2005 to take the honor.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Kaufman as Indiana’s best high school boys basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, Kaufman joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.), Chris Bosh (2001-02, Lincoln High School, Texas), Paul Pierce (1994-95, Inglewood High School, Calif.), Chauncey Billups (1993-94 & 1994-95, George Washington High School, Colo.) and Jason Kidd (1991-92, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Calif.).
The 6-foot-9, 215-pound junior forward led the Dragons to a 25-2 record and a berth in the Class 3A regional semifinals at the time of his selection. Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals through 27 games as Silver Creek pursued its second straight state title. Ranked as the nation’s No. 28 recruit in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.com, he entered the regional semifinals with 1,243 points in his prep basketball career.
Kaufman has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach.
“Trey has 3-point range, can put it on the floor and at 6-9 can obviously score in the paint,” said Jim Shannon, head coach of New Albany High. “He takes a pretty good beating from the opposing team each game, but I have never seen him lose his cool.”
Kaufman has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and ranks No. 1 in his class. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.
Kaufman joins Gatorade Indiana Boys Basketball Players of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis (2018-19, Center Grove High School), Romeo Langford (2017-18, New Albany High School), Brian Bowen (2016-17, La Lumiere School), Kyle Guy (2015-16, Lawrence Central High School) and Caleb Swanigan (2014-15, Homestead High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.