Silver Creek star Trey Kaufman and Jeffersonville will make their long-awaited, much-anticipated debuts tonight.
Kaufman, a Mr. Basketball frontrunner and the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has missed the Dragons’ first five games of the season due to an ankle injury. However the 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds a game last season is going to “give it a go,” according to Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman, at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when the Dragons (3-2) host Jeffersonville.
The Red Devils, who haven’t played a game yet this season, are raring to go.
“We’re ready to play another color besides red and white,” first-year Jeff coach Andrew Grantz said.
The Red Devils were supposed to open their season Nov. 28 against Indianapolis Washington, but they had to cancel or postpone their first five games due to COVID-19. Jeff recently had a two-week quarantine.
“I just want to start playing games, so we can see where we stack up, see what things we do well and what things we need to work on,” said Grantz, who inherited a team that went 18-6 and lost to Floyd Central in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals last season. “You see those things in practice, but you don’t know how it’s going to translate to a game.”
Two things Grantz has seen plenty of in practice are positivity and patience.
“The kids have been phenomenal,” he said. “They’ve been coming in and working hard and not making excuses.”
“I’ve just been really pleased with the boys’ effort. I think it would be very, very easy for a 15, 16, 17, 18-year-old to really feel down about the situation. I couldn’t imagine being one of them, never knowing when that next game is going to be.”
For their first game the Red Devils get the reigning Class 3A state champion Dragons, who fell to No. 3 in their class — and No. 8 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s all-class poll — following a pair of losses last weekend.
“I’m kind of glad it’s worked out that way, because we really get to see right away where we stand and what we’ve got to improve on and where we need to be,” Grantz said.
Where they’ll be tonight is facing a high-powered team that’s averaging 81 points per game despite not having Kaufman in the lineup.
The Purdue signee watched both of his team’s losses — 63-61 at North Harrison on Friday and 94-84 in double-overtime to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday — last weekend from the bench. After the latter setback, he indicated he was looking forward to being back on the court with his teammates.
“Just seeing how hard they played and how they kind of struggled and fought their way back, it’s inspiring to watch my teammates do that,” Kaufman said Saturday night. “I can’t wait to join them.”
For his part, Grantz is happy that Kaufman gets to join his teammates too.
“I’m glad he gets the opportunity,” the Jeff coach said. “Whenever we play anybody, especially a good quality opponent like Silver Creek, we want to play them with their full deck so we see exactly where we stack up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.