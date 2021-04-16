Silver Creek senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn finished as the runner-up to his future college teammate for the 2021 IndyStar Mr. Basketball award, which was announced Friday.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst, who like Kaufman-Renn has signed with Purdue, received the most votes from state media and boys’ varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton.
Furst, who will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Star team this summer, was named on 73 of the submitted ballots, while Kaufman-Renn received 47 votes. Blackford’s Luke Brown, who passed former New Albany star — and 2018 Mr. Basketball — Romeo Langford on the state’s all-time scoring list in his final game, garnered 40 votes. The other finalists were Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Lawrence North’s Shamar Avance and J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph.
The 6-foot-10 Furst averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 64 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the free throw line for the Braves, who went 28-3 and won their second consecutive Class 2A state championship April 3. He tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots in Blackhawk’s 55-40 victory over Parke Heritage in the 2A final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Furst finished his career with 2,067 points, 1,254 rebounds and 213 blocked shots — all program records — for Blackhawk, which went 105-11 over the past four seasons.
Furst also is the 12th Mr. Basketball recipient, but only the second in the past 30 years, to head to West Lafayette. He joins Joe Sexson (1952), Willie Eison (1955), Dennis Brady (1964), Billy Keller (1965), Rick Mount (1966), Kyle Macy (1975), Dan Palombizio (1981), Troy Lewis (1984), Woody Austin (1988), Glenn Robinson (1991) and Caleb Swanigan (2015) as Mr. Basketball winners who became Boilermakers.
The 6-9 Kaufman-Renn averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 68 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons, who went 25-4 and won their second straight 3A state title earlier this month. He totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in Silver Creek’s 50-49 win over Leo in the 3A title tilt April 3.
Kaufman ended his career as the all-time leading scorer at SCHS with 1,832 points. He also collected 867 rebounds, 258 assists and 151 blocked shots for the Dragons, who went 95-15 over the past four seasons.
Furst and Kaufman-Renn played against each other once in their high school careers, on Dec. 14, 2019 in the FORUM TipOff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse. In that game, which the Dragons won 78-74, Furst collected 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot while Kaufman-Renn compiled 17 points, five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in spite of foul trouble that forced him to the bench for an extended period of time.
The two will now be teammates. First, and almost guaranteed on the Indiana All-Star team (which will likely be announced early next week), and then at Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.