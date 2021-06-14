INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi teamed up for the final time, at least for the foreseeable future, Saturday night.
And as was the case 86 percent of the time during their high school careers at Silver Creek, they were victorious.
The Dragons’ dynamic duo helped the Indiana All-Star team top its Kentucky counterpart 86-70 at the Southport Fieldhouse. The victory completed the Hoosier state’s two-game sweep of the annual summer series.
Kaufman-Renn tallied 10 points and six rebounds before getting injured, while Jacobi contributed six points and eight rebounds.
The two were on the court together for a couple of minutes in the first half, as Indiana built a 36-31 lead.
“It’s been a great ride,” Jacobi said. “A lot of winning comes when you play on the court with Trey, he’s a very dominant player, he’s going to do great (in college). It was not just awesome to play with him, but it was great to talk with him this whole weekend. It may be the last time we’ll be able to be with each other for that long.”
“Obviously Kooper’s a special talent,” Kaufman-Renn added. “It’s unfortunate that it’s the last game, but at the same time we’ve made plenty of great memories. Obviously we’re still going to be friends. .... I don’t know, maybe we can get in an adult league, or over 50’s league, later on in life and play together then too. It’s been fun.”
Kaufman-Renn was 4-for-7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free throw line, while also recording an assist and a steal, in 12 minutes and 46 seconds in the first half.
“It was fun, especially this week just getting to meet all the guys, they’re all just really cool guys,” he said. “I played against them growing up so finally getting to meet them and play on the same team, it’s been a pleasure. Obviously getting to know (future teammates) Brian (Waddell) and Caleb (Furst), before I get to go to Purdue, has also been a pleasure. We’ll continue the success there.”
Kaufman-Renn didn’t play in the second half after injuring a finger on his right hand in the first. He hurt it on a drive to the basket. He came out of the game briefly, then returned before re-injuring his finger going for a rebound.
“I just fell on it weird,” he said. “I was just trying to be cautious.”
Meanwhile Jacobi went 3-for-6 from the field in 7 minutes and 18 seconds of action.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It was really cool to see the best basketball players in Indiana one last time together as a group. I’m looking forward to watching everyone on TV next year. Hopefully they do well in college. It was great just to have that atmosphere. That atmosphere is different. College is going to be great, a great atmosphere, but it’s just special in Indiana with high school basketball.”
At halftime Jacobi received the Wooden/MCL Citizenship Award for 2021, which is annually given to one boy and one girl All-Star who are outstanding student-athletes and citizens.
Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst scored a team-high 14 points, to lead six in double digits, while also corralling a game-high 17 rebounds.
Shamar Avance added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while Blake Wesley tallied 12 points. Kaufman-Renn, Luke Brown and Jaden Taylor netted 10 apiece.
Afterward, Kaufman-Renn and Jacobi talked about going their separate ways.
“I’ll go to Purdue for about a week and then go to the U-19 USA basketball trials (in Fort Worth, Texas),” Kaufman-Renn said. “Caleb and I, as well as Jaden Ivey, we’re all going to be up there. It should be a fun experience as well.”
“I’m just going to keep getting in the gym, working super-hard and getting ready for Toledo,” Jacobi said. “It’s going to be hard at the next level, so I’ve just got to be prepared for everything and be thankful for everything. Trials are going to come, so I’ll just look to the Lord for help and we’ll see what happens.”
.
INDIANA 86, KENTUCKY 70
Kentucky 31 39 — 70
Indiana 36 50 — 86
Kentucky (0-2): Ben Johnson 9, Dashaun Jackson 10, Sekou Kalle 8, Ayden Mudd 4, Sam Vinson 18, Cam Pope 19, Darius Washington 0, Devin Perry 0, Mason Moore 2.
Indiana (2-0): Caleb Furst 14, Luke Brown 10, Trey Kaufman-Renn 10, Blake Wesley 12, Brooks Barnhizer 2, Luke Good 5, Shamar Avance 13, Brian Waddell 1, J.R. Konieczny 0, Jalen Blackmon 1, Jaden Taylor 10, Blake Sisley 0, Kooper Jacobi 6, Pierce Thomas 2.
3-point field goals: Kentucky 4 (Jackson, Johnson, Pope, Vinson); Indiana 5 (Brown 2, Avance, Goode, Wesley).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.