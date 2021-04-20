BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaufman-Renn named 1st-team AP All-State

The accolades continue for Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi.
The Silver Creek senior standouts were two of the 15 players recognized as members of the Associated Press All-State teams, which were released Tuesday.
Kaufman-Renn was a first-team selection while Jacobi was a third-team pick. Four other players from Clark and Floyd counties received high honorable mention or honorable mention.
Kaufman-Renn and future Purdue teammate Caleb Furst, who was named Mr. Basketball last Friday, headlined the first-team. They finished tied in the voting of a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around the state.
The 6-foot-10 Furst averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and three assists per game in leading the Braves to a 28-3 record and their second consecutive Class 2A state championship.
Meanwhile the 6-9 Kaufman-Renn, the Mr. Basketball runner-up, tallied 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game in helping the Dragons to their second straight 3A state title.
Two other Big Ten recruits — Lafayette Jefferson guard Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern) and Homestead guard Luke Goode (Illinois) — and high-scoring Blackford guard Luke Brown, who is headed to Stetson, rounded out the first team.
Barnhizer put up big numbers — 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals — for the Bronchos while Goode led the Spartans to an unbeaten regular-season by averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and five assists. Brown, meanwhile, averaged 31.7 points and 5.4 assists and while making 137 3-pointers, easily the most in the state. He ended his career fourth on the state’s all-time scoring list with 3,011 points — nine more than former New Albany star Romeo Langford.
The entire second team is also comprised of solely seniors, led by Notre Dame recruits Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley and J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph. Jalen Blackmon, the Marion star who led the state in scoring at 33.5 points per game, Shamar Avance of Lawrence North and Brian Waddell of Carmel completed the second team. All five, like all five members of the first-team, were named to the Indiana All-Star team Monday.
Blackmon will play for former Valparaiso star Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon. Waddell, who led Carmel to a second consecutive 4A title, is considering an offer from Purdue, and Avance remains undecided about a college.
Homestead junior Fletcher Loyer, who also has verbally committed to Purdue, headlined the third team. He was joined by two Butler recruits — Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg and Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian. Evansville-bound Blake Sisley, from Heritage Hills, and Jacobi rounded out the third team.
The 6-7 Jacobi, who has signed with Toledo, averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 58 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons.
Jeffersonville junior wing Will Lovings-Watts was one of 20 players to receive high honorable mention. He averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, while shooting 59 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, for the Red Devils, who won the 4A Seymour Sectional title.
Three others — Floyd Central senior guard Jake Heidbreder, Silver Creek junior point guard Branden Northern and New Albany junior point guard Kaden Stanton — were among 54 who received honorable mention.
Heidbreder, a 6-4 guard who has committed to the Air Force Academy, averaged 20 points per game for the Highlanders. The 5-11 Northern, who like Lovings-Watts will be a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team, averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds a game for the state-title-winning Dragons. Stanton, a 6-0 junior, averaged around 15 points per game for the Bulldogs.
North Harrison senior Langdon Hatton also garnered honorable mention.
The complete teams are listed below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS 2020-21 INDIANA ALL-STATE TEAMS FIRST TEAM
Caleb Furst, 6-10, Sr., Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Trey Kaufman-Renn, 6-9, Sr., Silver Creek
Brooks Barnhizer, 6-7, Sr., Lafayette Jeff
Luke Goode, 6-6, Sr., Homestead
Luke Brown, 6-2, Sr., Blackford
SECOND TEAM
Blake Wesley, 6-5, Sr., South Bend Riley
J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, Sr., South Bend St. Joseph
Jalen Blackmon, 6-3, Sr., Marion
Shamar Avance, 6-1, Sr., Lawrence North
Brian Waddell, 6-7, Sr., Carmel
THIRD TEAM
Fletcher Loyer, 6-4, Jr., Homestead
Pierce Thomas, 6-6, Sr., Brownsburg
Jayden Taylor, 6-3, Sr., Perry Meridian
Blake Sisley, 6-9, Sr., Heritage Hills
Kooper Jacobi, 6-6, Sr., Silver Creek
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North; Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve; D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North; Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights; Tae Davis, Warren Central; Jalen Washington, Gary West; Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton; Leland Walker, North Central (Indianapolis); Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Connor Essegian, Central Noble; Colson Montgomery, Southridge; Braden Smith, Westfield; Isaiah Swope, Castle; Joey Bomba, Bloomington South; Harold Woods, Hammond; Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville; Blake Davison, Leo; Ian Scott, Plainfield; Quimari Peterson, Gary West; Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Carroll.
HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)
Demetrious Allen, Leo; Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley; Ashton Beaver, Lafayette Jefferson; Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah; Joseph Bobilya, Guerin Catholic; Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral; Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis; Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Jake Chapman, Tri-Central; Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral; Koron Davis, Bowman Academy; Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz; Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century; Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; Noah Gordon, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Langdon Hatton, North Harrison; Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central; Jamie Hodges, Michigan City; Jalen Hooks, Indianapolis Attucks; Brady Hunt, Delta; Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central; Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage; Noah Johnston, Twin Lakes; Lynn King, South Bend Adams; Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur; Leyton McGovern, McCutcheon; Chandler Moore, Evansville North; Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic; Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse; Branden Northern, Silver Creek; Christian Nunn, Liberty Christian; Jackson Paul, Churubusco; Joe Phinisee, McCutcheon; Darrell Reed, Hammond; Carson Rich, Southwood; Kyle Sanders, Western; Coleman Sater, Edgewood; Braeden Shrewsberry, West Lafayette; Billy Smith, Indianapolis Brebeuf; Payton Sparks, Winchester; Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit; Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks; Malik Stanley, Warren Central; Kaden Stanton, New Albany; Peter Suder, Carmel; Caleb Swearigan, Northview; Trevor Taylor, Bloomington South; Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Luers; Cael Vanderbush, Plainfield; Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern; Charlie Williams, Carmel; Brody Whitaker, Greencastle; Cole Wireman, Kouts.