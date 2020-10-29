Today is decision day for Trey Kaufman.
The Silver Creek senior standout is scheduled to announce his college choice at around 6 p.m. this evening on 98.5 WJHI-FM.
The 6-foot-8 forward will choose between Indiana, Purdue, Indiana State, North Carolina and Virginia.
“All the schools that offered me, I think they really have a fair chance right now,” Kaufman said earlier this summer. “I tell a lot of people really the biggest thing for me is developing. Whatever team can make me the best player I can be, that’s the number one thing I want in the school.”
In the Class of 2021, Kaufman is ranked as the 31st-best player in the country by 247Sports and No. 32 by Rivals.com. Kaufman, who is rated as a four-star prospect by both recruiting services, is also ranked as the top player in Indiana by both.
At the next level Kaufman is projected as a forward that can play on the inside, as well as the outside.
“A lot of teams see me as that, some guy who can play on the perimeter and also play on the post depending on who is guarding me,” Kaufman said. “So it’s just a versatility thing. My goal is to be a knockdown shooter. I want to be the best shooter in the country, the best player in the country. You have to add that to your game.”
It’s been a rapid rise for Kaufman over the past couple of seasons.
As a sophomore, he averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field — including 40 percent from 3-point range — and 77 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons, who captured their first-ever state title.
Last season Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game while shooting 64 percent from the field — including 40 percent from 3-point range — and 75 percent from the free throw line for Creek, which went 25-2 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the 2019-20 campaign, en route to being named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
While the coronavirus pandemic has put a wrench in his recruiting — preventing him from taking any official visits — Kaufman is fairly familiar with his three in-state finalists, in particular Indiana State (where his uncle and former Silver Creek standout Matt Renn played). And even though he wasn’t able to meet with any members of the coaching staffs there, he visited the campuses of UNC and UVA on his own last month.
“So it’s been hard, but it kind of builds your instincts a little bit,” Kaufman said. “I’m a real person, so although phone and texting is one thing, I think face-to-face contact is really how you build a relationship.”
Playing with the Indiana Elite AAU team in recent years, Kaufman has built relationships with several current IU players, including current freshmen Anthony Leal, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway.
“That’s honestly a really big factor with Indiana, in particular, because you know the guys,” he said. “It’s not so much talent, but when you have five guys on the floor that you know you can trust on the court but also off the court, it makes a big difference.”
Will Kaufman be a Hoosier, a Boilermaker, a Sycamore, a Tar Heel or a Cavalier?
We’ll find out this evening.
