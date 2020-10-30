JEFFERSONVILLE — Trey Kaufman is going to be a Boilermaker.
The Silver Creek senior standout, a Top 40 recruit nationally and the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, announced his commitment to Purdue on Friday evening.
Kaufman, a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game last season for the Dragons, chose the Boilers over Indiana (on Coach Archie Miller’s 42nd birthday), Indiana State, North Carolina and Virginia.
“I just think the way that I want to play is more suited to them as opposed to any of the other schools,” Kaufman said during an interview on WJHI, the radio and TV station at Jeffersonville High School that broadcast his decision. “I think my game, offensively and defensively, fits them the best.”
Kaufman, a consensus four-star recruit, is ranked as the 31st-best player in the country by 247Sports and No. 32 by Rivals.com. He is also rated as the top player in Indiana by both recruiting services.
Kaufman joins Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian star power forward Caleb Furst, who committed to Purdue in March, and becomes the second Top 50 recruit from the Class of 2021 for Matt Painter.
“I think we mesh together nicely,” Kaufman said of Furst.
The Boilermakers went 16-15, and tied for 10th (along with Indiana) in the Big Ten, last season.
Purdue is set to return its top three scorers, all juniors, from that squad in forward Trevion Williams (11.5 points per game), guard Eric Hunter Jr. (10.6 ppg) and guard Sasha Stefanovic (9.1 ppg). The Boilers also welcome in a pair of four-star freshman recruits — 6-2 guard Jaden Ivey and 6-4 guard Ethan Morton.
“I think, first off, just their system and the way they like to play I think best suits me and the way I like to play,” Kaufman said. “Just having the ability to not only score, but also facilitate for others, having that experience with (Purdue associate head) coach (Micah) Shrewsberry and just their ability to develop guys (were factors in the decision).”
Kaufman has spent the offseason continuing to develop his game, and his body, as he hopes to be a versatile player for the Boilers.
“(I like) facilitating for others and being a scoring option. I think a big thing is not just being a four [power forward], but being a three [wing]. I think that’s where my body is going since I got with my performance coach and I think that’s what I can do,” Kaufman said. “I think that being able to defend multiple positions, I think that only increases my chance to become a better player but also potentially go to the NBA.”
However his objectives aren’t just of the individual variety, which isn’t surprising given his success at Silver Creek. Kaufman’s sophomore year he averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game in helping the Dragons to the Class 3A state title — the program’s first. Then last season, he shot 64 percent from the field — 40 percent from 3-point range — and 75 from the free throw line for Silver Creek, which was 25-2, ranked No. 1 in 3A and preparing for the regional when the state tournament was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“For me it’s more centered around team goals,” Kaufman said. “It’s Big Ten championship, NCAA championship, all of the success we can get as a team. I was watching the (2019 NCAA South Regional final) game when Purdue played Virginia, hopefully getting back to that place and getting to a point where you can compete for an NCAA title (is the goal).”
But he won’t forget where he came from.
“I think that being able to represent (Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman), not only him, but the town of Sellersburg and Silver Creek, in this whole recruiting process, that’s something that I kind of hold dearly,” Kaufman said. “I try to be a role model and try to do the best job I can of representing our culture and hopefully bringing that culture to Purdue.”
