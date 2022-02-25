JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville let a seven-point halftime lead slip away, then missed a 24-footer at the buzzer in a 57-55 loss to Castle on Friday night at Johnson Arena.
After Castle’s Caleb Niehaus hit two free throws with 22.5 seconds left, the Knights had two fouls to give.
By the time they used them, the Red Devils had less than 10 seconds to find a final shot.
Due to a miscommunication, Jeff coach Andrew Grantz said the team thought they had two timeouts left when they called one with 1:31 left. Unfortunately for the Devils, though, that was their final TO.
“My philosophy is I always hang on to one (timeout) for the end of the game,” Grantz said.
Jeff tried to get Will Lovings-Watts free at the top of the key for its final shot. However the senior standout was swarmed by Knights, so he found Michael Cooper open on the right side.
With time running out, the freshman fired a long 3-pointer that came up short at the buzzer.
The Red Devils were in control much of the first half. They led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 30-23 at the break before Castle’s Weston Aigner went to work. The junior wing hit all six of his shots, as well as 4 of 5 free throws, in the third quarter for 16 of his game-high 27 points.
Jeffersonville committed eight errors in that key quarter.
“It goes back to your legs. When your legs go, your mind goes,” said Grantz, whose team was playing its fourth game in 10 days.
Still, after falling behind by six points in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils battled back.
When Lovings-Watts grabbed a rebound and fed Monnie McGee for the easy layup, Jeff tied the game at 55-all with 49 seconds left.
Castle’s Braydon Bishop then missed the front end of a bonus free throw with 23.7 seconds left and Niehuas was fouled, leading to the winning free throws.
Despite the loss, the Red Devils won five of their final eight games of the regular season.
“There’s a lot of teams across this state, a lot of kids in this state — really in this country — that would have given in and given up. This team continues to fight and battle and give everything they have to get better,” Grantz said.
Senior Brandon Rayzer-Moore led the Red Devils with 22 points while Lovings-Watts added 18.
Now the Red Devils turn their attention to defending their title in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional. Jeff will face Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first first-round game.
“We’re more than ready for sectionals,” Lovings-Watts said. “We’ve been talking about sectionals since last year. ... We’re going to take it one possession at a time.”
.
CASTLE 57, JEFFERSONVILLE 55
Castle 13 10 19 15 — 57
Jeff 14 16 11 14 — 55
Castle (15-7): Jackson Mitchell 2, Braydon Bishop 14, Donavon Cunningham 4, Weston Aigner 27, Caleb Niehaus 8, Dylan Watson 2.
Jeffersonville (7-11): Will Lovings-Watts 18, Kobe Stoudemire 9, Michael Cooper 2, Brandon Rayner-Moore 22, Brenton Moore 4.
3-point field goals: Castle 3 (Bishop 3); Jeffersonville 5 (Rayzer-Moore 2, Stoudemire 2, Lovings-Watts).
