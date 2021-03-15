SEYMOUR — Saturday morning Jeffersonville played in another tournament game that had everything you could want as a fan.
However this time — unlike their thrilling triple-overtime triumph over Floyd Central in the sectional semifinals or their come-from-behind win over Bedford North Lawrence in the sectional final — the Red Devils came up just short. Or — in this case — long, which is what Brandon Rayzer-Moore’s runner in the lane was in the waning seconds of Jeff’s 51-50 loss to Bloomington South in the first Class 4A Seymour Regional semifinal at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
“It’s just heart-breaking right now, we had the game and we just didn’t finish it out,” Red Devils senior point guard Jaylen Fairman said.
After falling behind by 15 points in the first half, Jeffersonville made a huge surge to start the second half and led by six late in the third quarter. The Panthers, though, wouldn’t go away. They hit a big 3-pointer to end the third period and continued to rally in the final frame, setting the stage for a frenetic finish.
Jalen Peck’s 3-pointer with 11 seconds left lifted South to the win. The Panthers (24-4) rolled over Evansville Reitz 49-31 in Saturday night’s championship game.
“I was proud of how our guys fought back,” first-year Jeff coach Andrew Grantz said. “South bumped us early and we didn’t execute like we needed to early on and our defensive rotations were slow, and that came back to bite us at the end.”
South started the game red-hot, hitting 7 of 8 shots in the first quarter on the way to a 20-7 lead. The Red Devils trailed 31-16 with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the second period before reeling off five straight points to go into the locker room down 10 at the break.
“At halftime we simply talked about how we were not executing the things we had worked on all week,” Grantz said. “We needed to take things to another level and do what we had practiced, and the guys definitely responded in the second half. What got us the lead in the second half was we started attacking and just played our game.”
The Red Devils dominated the third frame as Fairman and Rayzer-Moore combined for 14 points. Jeffersonville led 42-36, which capped a 26-5 run that spanned just under nine minutes, with just over a minute to play in the period.
“We weren’t executing on defense in the first half so we came out in the second half and did what coach told us to do, and it worked,” said Fairman, whose team hit 6 of its 7 shots, including all three of its 3-pointers, in the quarter.
Despite being outplayed for most of the third, South managed to score the final five points of the period — capped off by Patrick Joyce’s buzzer-beating 3 — to pull within 42-41.
“We didn’t handle their pressure in the third but in that final 30 seconds of the quarter we hit a bucket, got a steal, and then didn’t panic and found Joyce in the corner, and he obviously hit a big three,” Panthers head coach J.R. Holmes said. “That got us juiced and let them know we were still here.”
The fourth period was back-and-forth before Peck drilled a 3-pointer with a 11 seconds left put the Panthers on top for good.
On Jeff's final possession, Rayzer-Moore got the ball near the top of the key and drove into the lane, where he put up a contested runner that bounced off the back of the rim before time expired.
Fairman finished with a game-high 19 points, which included a trio of triples.
“Fairman was fantastic and he was ready to go out of the gate,” Grantz said. “It’s his senior year and he didn’t want to go out. He’s been such a huge addition to this program and I’ve really enjoyed coaching him.”
Rayzer-Moore scored 15, including all eight of his team’s fourth-period points. Classmate Will Lovings-Watts tallied 10 for the Red Devils (15-7), who started the season 3-5 before catching fire down the stretch en route to their 39th sectional title.
“I told the guys that the number one thing I want them to take away from this season is perseverance,” Grantz said. “I don’t think any other program in our sectional had a new coach this year, so we had to put in an entirely new system during COVID, which was nearly impossible. Then we got shut down three weeks into the season and got off to a slow start. They took all the challenges that this season threw at them and they played together as one. I am proud of them for that and that’s a life lesson that I hope they carry with them forever.”
Jeff is slated to lose Fairman, Michael O’Brien and Jeroy Ellis to graduation, but should return four starters (Rayzer-Moore, Lovings-Watts, Kobe Stoudemire, Jered Tyson) for the 2021-22 campaign.
“We have a lot coming back for next season and I think today exposed some things that I hope the guys remember that we need to go up a level, as far as physicality and toughness goes,” Grantz said. “We’re going to continue to work on things in the offseason.”
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Saturday morning’s semifinal
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 51, JEFFERSONVILLE 50
Bloomington South 20 11 10 10 — 51
Jeffersonville 7 14 21 8 — 50
Bloomington South (24-4): Trevor Taylor 14, Patrick Joyce 11, Maddix Blackwell 5, Joey Bomba 12, Jalen Peck 7, Jordan Abner 2.
Jeffersonville (15-7): Will Lovings-Watts 10, Kobe Stoudemire 6, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 15, Jaylen Fairman 19.
3-point field goals: Bloomington South 8 (Joyce 3, Taylor 2, Bomba, Peck); Jeffersonville 6 (Fairman 3, Lovings-Watts 2, Rayzer-Moore).
Rebounds: Bloomington South 18, Jeffersonville 20.
Turnovers: Bloomington South 7, Jeffersonville 7.
Field-goal shooting: Bloomington South 18 of 35, Jeffersonville 18 of 36.
3-point shooting: Bloomington South 8 of 17, Jeffersonville 6 of 15.
Free-throw shooting: Bloomington South 7 of 9, Jeffersonville 8 of 11.
