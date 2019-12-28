NEW CASTLE — Lawrence Central was the preseason No. 1 Indiana boys’ basketball team for a reason. Several reasons.
Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic Most Valuable Player Dre Davis, a Louisville recruit, had 27 points to lead the Bears to a 63-31 victory against Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek.
The Dragons’ Trey Kaufman hit a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper to tie the score at five, but Davis had a dunk and two layups to spark 13 unanswered points from the Bears.
Nolan Gilbert hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers and Kaufman had six points, but Davis had 17 in the first half as the Bears took a 25-point lead.
The Dragons had 12 first-half turnovers that led to 16 points for the Bears.
"We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” coach Brandon Hoffman said. "We didn’t play our best at all. All the credit goes to Lawrence Central. They’re really really good. They’re big athletic and really strong. They have a lot of talent. We’d have had to play our ‘A’ game to have a chance to win at the end. They just took us out of a lot of things.”
Kaufman, who had 32 points in a semifinal win against Heritage Hills, earned All-Tournament team honors. He had 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal against Lawrence Central.
Kaufman was 5 for 13 from the field and 2 for 7 at the free-throw line. He looks forward to seeing what the Dragons can learn from watching this game on film.
"The majority that we’ll learn is from film. We’ll deep dive into what we can do better. Looking at me personally, I’ve never shot worse at the FT line than today. Never shot worse than today,” Kaufman said. "That and turnovers and not getting the team together when I needed to the most is something that you have to take from this game.”
Hoffman said his team struggled to execute the gameplan.
"We play on bigger stages. It’s just a matter of going and looking at the tape. We had some dumb turnovers and we didn’t execute the game plan in terms of, when we got the ball inside, cutting and relocating if Trey got double-teamed,” Hoffman said.
Dre Davis finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Lawrence Central. Kansas State signee Nijel Pack added 12 points and three steals.
Lawrence Central coach Al Gooden said his team came out on a mission.
"We were real focused and active, especially on that secondary break and rebounding,” Gooden said. "Silver Creek has a couple great shooters. I think Kaufman's a great ballplayer. So is [Jacobi] and 24 [Northern]. They’re going to be a heck of a team.”
The Dragons held their own in the second half, committing just two turnovers and getting outscored just 16-13 in the third quarter.
Nolan Gilbert had eight points to cap a strong day for the Dragons, who suffered their first loss in 11 months.
Hoffman looks forward to seeing his his squad responds.
"It’s all about what you’re going to do next. We had guys show glimpses of what they can do. I’m looking forward to the next game to see how we respond from a loss,” Hoffman said.
