AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player (team)=Games=Points=PPG
Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek)=23=600=26.1
Jake Heidbreder (Floyd Central)=21=415=19.8
Bailey Conrad (CAI)=22=394=17.9
Kooper Jacobi (Silver Creek)=23=398=17.3
Dae'von Fuqua (Clarksville)=20=337=16.9
Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville)=21=314=15
Westin Allen (Henryville)=22=305=13.9
Branden Northern (Silver Creek)=23=315=13.7
TJ Proctor (CAI)=22=299=13.6
Jacob Jones (Jeffersonville)=21=279=13.3
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
HOOSIER HILLS
Jeffersonville=5-1=16-5
New Albany=5-2=14-8
Bedford NL=5-2=14-9
Floyd Central=5-2=15-6
Seymour=3-4=8-12
Jennings County=2-5=12-10
Madison=1-5=10-11
Columbus East=1-5=4-17
Tonight's games
Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Madison at Switzerland County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Bedford NL at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Castle at Jeffersonville, 8 p.m.
MID-SOUTHERN
Silver Creek=9-0=21-2
Scottsburg=8-1=13-10
North Harrison=7-2=16-5
Clarksville=6-3=13-7
Salem=5-4=10-11
Corydon Central=4-5=10-11
Brownstown Central=3-6=7-15
Austin=2-7=3-17
Charlestown=1-8=3-17
Eastern=0-9=2-19
Tonight's games
Austin at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Paoli at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Austin at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Springs Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mitchell at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC
Lanesville=5-0=12-10
New Washington=4-1=13-9
Crothersville=2-3=11-10
South Central=2-3=8-14
Henryville=1-4=7-15
Borden=1-4=6-15
Tonight's games
Austin at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Austin at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
