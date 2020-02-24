AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player (team)=Games=Points=PPG

Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek)=23=600=26.1

Jake Heidbreder (Floyd Central)=21=415=19.8

Bailey Conrad (CAI)=22=394=17.9

Kooper Jacobi (Silver Creek)=23=398=17.3

Dae'von Fuqua (Clarksville)=20=337=16.9

Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville)=21=314=15 

Westin Allen (Henryville)=22=305=13.9

Branden Northern (Silver Creek)=23=315=13.7

TJ Proctor (CAI)=22=299=13.6

Jacob Jones (Jeffersonville)=21=279=13.3

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

HOOSIER HILLS

Jeffersonville=5-1=16-5

New Albany=5-2=14-8

Bedford NL=5-2=14-9

Floyd Central=5-2=15-6

Seymour=3-4=8-12

Jennings County=2-5=12-10

Madison=1-5=10-11

Columbus East=1-5=4-17

Tonight's games

     Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

     Seymour at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

     Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

     Madison at Switzerland County, 7:30 p.m. 

Friday's games

     Bedford NL at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Jennings County at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

     New Albany at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.

     Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Castle at Jeffersonville, 8 p.m.

MID-SOUTHERN

Silver Creek=9-0=21-2

Scottsburg=8-1=13-10

North Harrison=7-2=16-5

Clarksville=6-3=13-7

Salem=5-4=10-11

Corydon Central=4-5=10-11

Brownstown Central=3-6=7-15

Austin=2-7=3-17

Charlestown=1-8=3-17

Eastern=0-9=2-19

Tonight's games

     Austin at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

     Corydon Central at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Paoli at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

     Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

     Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

     Austin at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Bedford NL at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Brownstown Central at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

     Clarksville at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Eastern at Springs Valley, 7:30 p.m.

     Mitchell at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

     Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC

Lanesville=5-0=12-10

New Washington=4-1=13-9

Crothersville=2-3=11-10

South Central=2-3=8-14

Henryville=1-4=7-15

Borden=1-4=6-15

Tonight's games

     Austin at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

     Corydon Central at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

     Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

     Austin at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Providence at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

