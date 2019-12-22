FLOYDS KNOBS — Anthony Leal’s short buzzer-beating bank shot lifted Bloomington South to a 51-50 overtime win at Floyd Central in a matchup of Class 4A Top 10 teams Saturday night.
The loss snapped the Highlanders’ 31-game homecourt winning streak and continued the recent trend of last-second setbacks for Floyd coach Todd Sturgeon.
“My first 20 years of coaching I lost one game on a last-second shot — a half-court bank shot against Southern Indiana when they were No. 1 in the country — that’s the only one for all those years,” Sturgeon said. “My last three losses have been by last second-shots — at Jeff last year, New Albany in the sectional and this one.”
Connor Hickman paced the second-ranked Panthers (7-0) with 14 points while Noah Jager added 13, Anthony Leal 12 and Cody Doig 10.
In addition to Jake Heidbreder's game-high 20 points, Grant Gohmann scored 11 and freshman Caleb Washington tallied 10 for the Highlanders (6-1), who are idle until hosting Meade County (Ky.) on Jan. 4.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 51, FLOYD CENTRAL 50 (OT)
Bloomington South 19 10 12 5 5—51
Floyd Central 11 14 16 5 4—50
Bloomington South (7-0): Anthony Leal 12, Connor Hickman 14, Noah Jager 13, James Bomba 2, Cody Doig 10.
Floyd Central (6-1): Jake Heidbreder 20, Caleb Washington 10, Grant Gohmann 11, Cole Harritt 6, Max Tripure 3.
3-point field goals: Bloomington South 7 (Hickman 4, Bomba, Jager, Leal); Floyd Central 6 (Harritt 2, Heidbreder 2, Gohmann, Tripure).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.