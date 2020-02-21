BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lefevre wins in return to Providence

CLARSKVILLE — In Lou Lefevre’s long-awaited return to Providence, he brought his patented sticky defense with him.
Lefevre’s new team, North Harrison, held his old one, the Pioneers, to just 13 points in the first half and held on for a 51-45 win Friday night.
“It means a lot because they’re the best team we’ve beaten all year,” Lefevre, who coached at Providence for 10 years, said of the win over the Pioneers. “And, we did it on the road. This is a good win for our team. It has nothing to do with me coaching at Providence. That’s all meaningless. It’s especially meaningless to my players.
“I don’t have any emotions for brick and mortar. I learned a long time ago, you don’t fall in love with things that can’t love you back. ... I had wonderful experiences here with great players and great coaches.”
One of those coaches was first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller, who started his coaching career as a 22-year-old assistant for the Pioneers.
“Ryan is one of my best friends in the whole world,” Lefevre said.
After the game, the two “best friends” exchanged pleasantries and joined their teams in their respective locker rooms.
“We talked before the game and we’ll talk later tonight,” Miller said. “He has taught me so much about the game. My coaching foundation, in large part, came from Lou Lefevre. It was a fun night. It was a special night to go against him and [Cougars assistant] Greg Walters, who is one of my best friends as well.”
The Pioneers (13-7) struggled out of the gate, scoring just two points in the first 5:30 as North Harrison (16-5) jumped out to an 8-2 lead.
The Cougars finished the quarter’s scoring on a 3-pointer from Kaleb Kellems and the visitors led 13-4.
Sterling Huber gave Providence some offensive life in the second quarter with five quick points — a layup and a 3-pointer — to slice the deficit to 13-9.
However, the defenses kept a firm grip on the game and Providence pulled to within 19-13 as Alec Fougerousse converted a putback at the first-half buzzer.
At the start of the third quarter, the Pioneers appeared to play with a little more vigor, scoring the first six points and tying it at 19-all.
Providence, however, never led the Cougars and trailed the rest of the way.
“This is definitely the best team we’ve beaten all year,” Lefevre said. “It’s a good feeling. We could not have beaten them a month ago.”
Braden Jenkins led the Cougars, who have won eight in a row, with 15 points and Sawyer Wetzel had 14.
Huber hit three 3-pointers and paced the Pioneers with 15 points.
Miller said the offensive execution just wasn’t there for the Pioneers.
“Against New Albany, the ball kind of just bounced our way a few times,” he said. “Tonight, it felt like time and time again, it just didn’t bounce our way.”