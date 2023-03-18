3-6-23_RockCreek@Borden_1ASectFinal_BBB_20187_.jpg

Rock Creek senior Keajuan Beco, center, celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot in the Lions’ 47-46 victory over Borden in the Class A West Washington Sectional championship Monday night.

 Photos by Joe Ullrich

WASHINGTON -- Senior guards Keajuan Beco and Ladarius Wallace combined for 37 points to lead Rock Creek to a 58-47 win over Jac-Cen-Del in the second Class A Washington Semistate semifinal on Saturday afternoon. 

Beco tallied a game-high 20 while Wallace scored 17 for the Lions (12-14), who will face No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (18-7) at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship. The Saints advanced with a 67-66 win over No. 4 Loogootee in Saturday's first semi. 

CLASS A WASHINGTON SEMISTATE

Second semifinal at the Hatchet House

ROCK CREEK 58, JAC-CEN-DEL 47

Jac-Cen-Del 10   7   9 21 -- 47

Rock Creek  12 10 14 22 -- 58

Jac-Cen-Del (18-10): Johnny Newhart 3, Landon Kohlman 8, Devin Grieshop 13, Seth Drockleman 2, Matt Dickman 12, Clark Dwenger 9. 

Rock Creek (12-14): Ladarius Wallace 17, Keajuan Beco 20, Memphis Jackson 3, Gavon Taylor 6, Marial Diper 3, Kalann Brown 1, Jaleb Treat 8. 

3-point field goals: Jac-Cen-Del 5 of 16 (Kohlman 2, Dickman, Dwenger, Grieshop); Rock Creek 4 of 16 (Wallace 2, Beco, Jackson). 

Rebounds: Jac-Cen-Del 19, Rock Creek 44. 

Turnovers: Jac-Cen-Del 10, Rock Creek 18. 

Field-goal shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 15 of 42, Rock Creek 19 of 47. 

Free-throw shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 12 of 22, Rock Creek 16 of 24. 

