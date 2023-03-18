WASHINGTON -- Senior guards Keajuan Beco and Ladarius Wallace combined for 37 points to lead Rock Creek to a 58-47 win over Jac-Cen-Del in the second Class A Washington Semistate semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
Beco tallied a game-high 20 while Wallace scored 17 for the Lions (12-14), who will face No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (18-7) at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship. The Saints advanced with a 67-66 win over No. 4 Loogootee in Saturday's first semi.
.
CLASS A WASHINGTON SEMISTATE
Second semifinal at the Hatchet House
ROCK CREEK 58, JAC-CEN-DEL 47
Jac-Cen-Del 10 7 9 21 -- 47
Rock Creek 12 10 14 22 -- 58
Jac-Cen-Del (18-10): Johnny Newhart 3, Landon Kohlman 8, Devin Grieshop 13, Seth Drockleman 2, Matt Dickman 12, Clark Dwenger 9.
Rock Creek (12-14): Ladarius Wallace 17, Keajuan Beco 20, Memphis Jackson 3, Gavon Taylor 6, Marial Diper 3, Kalann Brown 1, Jaleb Treat 8.
3-point field goals: Jac-Cen-Del 5 of 16 (Kohlman 2, Dickman, Dwenger, Grieshop); Rock Creek 4 of 16 (Wallace 2, Beco, Jackson).
Rebounds: Jac-Cen-Del 19, Rock Creek 44.
Turnovers: Jac-Cen-Del 10, Rock Creek 18.
Field-goal shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 15 of 42, Rock Creek 19 of 47.
Free-throw shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 12 of 22, Rock Creek 16 of 24.
