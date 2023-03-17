When Rock Creek head coach Chris Brown looks at Jac-Cen-Del, he sees a lot of similarities between his team and the Eagles.
Both are senior-laden squads.
Both average around the same amount of points per game (the Lions 54.6, compared to Jac-Cen-Del’s 53.3).
Both have played difficult schedules with several games against much larger schools.
And, most importantly, both appear to be playing their best basketball of the season.
Rock Creek (11-14) will face the Eagles (18-9) at around noon today in the second semifinal of the Class A Washington Semistate at the Hatchet House. Fourth-ranked Loogootee (20-7) will take on No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The winners will meet at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship game.
Jac-Cen-Del is led by 6-foot-7 senior forward Devin Grieshop (14.5 points per game, five rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, 2.1 steals per game) and 6-5 senior forward Matt Dickman (11.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg). The Eagles also feature 6-1 senior guard Seth Drockelman (8.8 ppg, 2 rpg), 6-4 junior forward Clark Dwenger (4.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg), 6-1 senior center Corbin White (3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg) and 6-3 junior guard Landon Kohlman (3.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
“They’re big. They’ve got quite a few good players. They’re one of our bigger matchups of the year,” Brown said. “They’re like a Borden, to me, just longer, lankier. They like to get up and get after it. They play a solid man-to-man (defense), they’ll run a 1-3-1 trap, so it’s an intriguing matchup for us. I think it’s going to be a good matchup, a good game for both teams to play the way our rosters are. We’re excited, they’ve got some really high-quality shooters and players and it should be a fun one.”
What will be the keys for the Lions?
“We’re going to have to play our game," Brown said. "We’re going to have to try to maximize our inside and neutralize their outside, they like to shoot the ball. They’re aggressive. They’ll get up and down. They’ll take some shots. If we don’t defend and rebound, which has kind of been our MO, we struggle at that end and settle for bad shots, it could be a long night for us, or a quick exit in the tournament. But if we do what we have been doing, which is try to find our bigs on the inside. We have not been shooting a lot of 3s, but the 3s we’ve been shooting we’ve been shooting at a higher clip lately — 3 of 5 or 2 of 4, stuff like that. ... We just don’t shoot the 3 a lot. It doesn’t mean we can’t, but our money’s been on the inside where we’re shooting well over 60-something percent. So we try to get the ball in there. If we do that, and control the glass, and keep the turnovers low, I think we have a good chance.”
If the Lions win they’ll face a ranked foe — and maybe one with the same nickname — in the final.
Loogootee, which is ranked No. 1 in the Sagarin Ratings, enters today riding a nine-game win streak. The Lions have seven losses, but six of those were to ranked teams — 3A No. 6 North Daviess, 2A No. 5 Brownstown Central, Class A No. 1 Bloomfield, Class No. 2 Orleans (in four overtimes) and Class A No. 9 Evansville Christian (twice).
The Lions are led by 6-4 senior guard Peyton Bledsoe, who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
The Saints, meanwhile, also have seven losses. Five are those — Lawrence North, Perry Meridian, Indianapolis Ritter, Beech Grove and Brebeuf — were to teams in 3A or 4A.
Lutheran, which has won eight straight, is led by 5-10 sophomore guard Lonte Ward (13.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.9 spg, 3.6 apg) and 5-10 senior guard Durray Smith (12.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg). The Saints also feature 6-3 sophomore guard Cayden Loescher (8.2 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 spg), 6-5 senior forward Kameron Patterson (7.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 6-1 senior guard Aiden Alialy (7.2 ppg, 2 apg) and 6-5 senior forward KJ Patterson (6.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
“(Lutheran), they’re like the Bosse team, Evansville Bosse that we played, but better, I think,” said Brown, whose squad lost 70-68 to the 3A team on Jan. 14. “They’re a solid team. They’ve seen all the talent that we’ve seen, because we obviously have a pretty tough schedule too. They’ve seen just as much and came out on top more than we have. They’re tried and tested, and they’re here for a reason. I think all four teams are a good representation of Southern Indiana basketball, no doubt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.