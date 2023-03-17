Weather Alert

...Potential for Brief, Gusty Snow Showers this Morning... ...Hard Freeze Tonight Through Early Next Week... A narrow band of snow is expected to move across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky this morning and early afternoon. Localized pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall are likely in combination with gusty winds. Travel conditions will be impacted as sudden visibility reductions could be present with this activity. Minor snow accumulations of a dusting to a quarter of an inch can create slick road conditions. Therefore, motorists should exercise caution if driving this morning. A cold airmass will persist over the region through early next week, and a hard freeze is expected each night from later tonight through Monday night. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s will be common for most with some readings in the teens possible Sunday and Monday mornings. Anyone with agricultural interests should take necessary precautions to protect plants as several hours well into the 20s will harm or kill sensitive vegetation. Warmer temperatures will arrive Tuesday and continue through the remainder of the week.