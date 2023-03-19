BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lions fall in semistate final

WASHINGTON — Rock Creek Academy’s magical run through the state tournament came to an end Saturday night in Washington’s historic Hatchet House.
After knocking off Jac-Cen-Del 58-47 in the semifinals, the Lions fell 55-47 to No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran in the championship game.
“It’s a sad locker room but it’s not, if that makes sense,” Rock Creek head coach Chris Brown said following the final. “I’ve asked them all season what their legacy would be at Rock Creek and they defined it. It was all part of God’s plan the way our season started and then ended up. We gave it everything we had tonight.”
LIONS OUTLAST EAGLES
Nearly every obstacle you could think of was in Rock Creek’s path to victory in its semifinal matchup against the Eagles.
“Jac-Cen-Del is a great team and we had to battle a lot of adversity,” Brown said. “This was a total team effort and sometimes you have to just find ways to get it done, and we did today.”
Both the Lions and Eagles had the semistate jitters early as the first half was littered with turnovers and sub-par shooting. Through it all, Rock Creek led 22-17 at intermission.
Then foul trouble and injuries started nipping at the Lions’ collective heels. Big men Marial Diper and Jaleb Treat racked up fouls while Wallace took multiple hard falls that put him out of the game for extended periods of time.
“We were battle-tested in that game, for sure,” said Wallace, who scored 17 and hit two 3-pointers in the victory. “I’m proud of the team for doing whatever it took to get the win.”
Keajuan Beco pumped in eight of his game-high 20 points in the third as the Lions extended their lead to 36-26 heading into the final frame.
“Keajuan had some big, big moments today,” Brown said. “He’s so much more explosive than people think. He really took the lead when L.A. was out.”
Rock Creek saw Diper and Treat foul out in the fourth and Wallace didn’t play until the 3-minute mark due to being banged up. Through it all, the Lions persevered and advanced to their first-ever semistate championship game.
“The fouls really racked up on us late, losing Diper and Treat was tough. We had to dig down deep and talk a few freshmen up and they gave us a big boost on the court,” Brown said. “Ladarius took a really hard fall there in the third and we were fortunate to get him back late in the fourth. He hit some big shots and really gutted it out.”
Treat added eight for the Lions while Devin Grieshop tallied 13 to lead Jac-Cen-Del (18-10).
LUTHERAN Outlasts LIONS
The Saints, who beat No. 4 Loogootee 67-66 in the morning semifinal, jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes of the championship game. The Lions were their own worst enemy in the first half, committing 11 turnovers.
“We just needed to clean some things up in the second half and I thought we’d be fine,” said Brown, whose team trailed 26-17 at intermission. “Our M.O. has been one-and-done, just give them one shot. We had a big rebounding edge in game one and we may have been a little fatigued tonight, but you know Lutheran is athletic and very good. They rebounded well with us.”
Rock Creek cut into Lutheran’s lead out of the locker room, and trailed 38-31 heading into the final stanza. The Lions, however, shot just 5 of 15 in the fourth quarter and fell one win short of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“It has been a good four years at Rock Creek,” said Diper, whose team captured its first-ever regional title the previous Saturday. “I’m so proud of everybody on this team. We have the best coaching staff in Southern Indiana. I’m very blessed to have been a part of this team. Nobody thought we would make it this far. Even though we won’t be on the court together anymore, we’re still going to be family.”
Diper tallied a team-high 12 points while Wallace and Treat added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“These guys are champions,” Brown said, pride beaming in his voice. “What a heck of a run we’ve had. You can’t say we didn’t leave it all on the floor. We had a rough start getting down 9-0 and then we lose by eight. That’s tough. We battled and these guys did everything we asked them to do. They bought in hook, line and sinker.”
.
CLASS A WASHINGTON SEMISTATE
Saturday at the Hatchet House
Second semifinal
ROCK CREEK 58, JAC-CEN-DEL 47
Jac-Cen-Del 10 7 9 21 — 47
Rock Creek 12 10 14 22 — 58
Jac-Cen-Del (18-10): Johnny Newhart 3, Landon Kohlman 8, Devin Grieshop 13, Seth Drockleman 2, Matt Dickman 12, Clark Dwenger 9.
Rock Creek (12-14): Ladarius Wallace 17, Keajuan Beco 20, Memphis Jackson 3, Gavon Taylor 6, Marial Diper 3, Kalann Brown 1, Jaleb Treat 8.
3-point field goals: Jac-Cen-Del 5 of 16 (Kholman 2, Grieshop, Dickman, Dwenger); Rock Creek 4 of 16 (Wallace 2, Beco, Jackson).
Rebounds: Jac-Cen-Del 19, Rock Creek 44.
Turnovers: Jac-Cen-Del 10, Rock Creek 18.
Field-goal shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 15 of 42, Rock Creek 19 of 47.
Free-throw shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 12 of 22, Rock Creek 16 of 24.
.
Final
INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN 55, ROCK CREEK 47
Rock Creek 6 11 14 16 — 47
Lutheran 11 15 12 17 — 55
Rock Creek (12-15): Ladarius Wallace 11, Keajuan Beco 8, Marial Diper 12, Kalann Brown 6, Jaleb Treat 10.
Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7): Devuan Jones 4, Aiden Alialy 7, Cayden Loescher 14, Kameron Patterson 7, LJ Ward 10, Durray Smith 11, Kaiden Patterson 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 2 of 10 (Wallace, Brown), Indianapolis Lutheran 2 of 9 (Smith 2).
Rebounds: Rock Creek 32, Indianapolis Lutheran 28.
Turnovers: Rock Creek 21, Indianapolis Lutheran 10.
Field-goal shooting: Rock Creek 15 of 41, Indianapolis Lutheran 18 of 43.
Free-throw shooting: Rock Creek 15 of 17, Indianapolis Lutheran 17 of 27.