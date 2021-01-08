SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek used a 15-2 run in the third quarter to seize control as the Lions pulled away for a 60-46 victory over visiting Henryville on Friday night.
After the Hornets' Cody Wallis hit a driving layup in the first few seconds of the third quarter to slice the Lions' lead to 26-25, Rock Creek took over.
The decisive run started with a 3-pointer from sophomore point guard Ladarius Wallace. It was the third of a game-high four triples.
“Ladarius had a fantastic game tonight,” Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. “He’s done a great job of facilitating our offense (so far this season), but we do need him to score a little bit.”
Wallace led the Lions (7-5) with 18 points while Michael Sulzer and Gavin Gullion added 10 points apiece.
Brown pointed to his team’s defense as the knockout punch.
“We just got after it (in the third quarter),” Brown said. “I thought our defense was pretty decent in altering shots. It’s good to have two big kids in the middle, taking turns.
“We did a pretty good job of locking into the assignments. The communication on defense was stellar.”
The interior presence of 6-foot-11 sophomore Marial Diper and 6-7 classmate Caleb Treat definitely appeared to force the Hornets to alter some shots.
“They played way harder (in the second half),” Henryville coach Jared Hill said of the Lions. “I think anybody who was at the game tonight saw how much harder their kids competed. It trickled over into them making shots.”
For Rock Creek, Brown said the challenge is consistency following Tuesday night's triumph over Corydon Central. The Lions try for a perfect week tonight, when they host Borden.
“The question is, can we stay hungry?” Brown said. “We need to fix what we need to fix and play as a unit. I thought our defense created that run in the third quarter. I thought we did a good job tonight.”
For Henryville, its first 12 points of the second half came from one player — Wallis, who finished with a team-best 16 points.
“He competed very hard tonight,” Hill said of Wallis. “He doesn’t do anything flashy, he doesn’t do anything special, he just wanted the ball. But we had other guys who didn’t seem like they wanted to be here tonight.”
The Hornets (3-6), who were playing their first game since Dec. 22, are back in action tonight, when they visit Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ll pick up the pieces tomorrow and see what happens,” Hill said.
ROCK CREEK 60, HENRYVILLE 46
Henryville 9 14 8 15 — 46
Rock Creek 15 11 18 16 — 60
Henryville (3-6): Allen 7, Walton 7, Wallis 16, Contreras 2, Guernsey 5, Guthrie 5, Vanover 2, Kleinert 2.
Rock Creek (7-5): Wallace 18, Darden 6, Sulzer 10, Gullion 10, Diper 6, Treat 4, Boggs 6.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (Allen, Guthrie); Rock Creek 8 (Wallace 4, Darden 2, Sulzer, Boggs).
