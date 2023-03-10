BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lions, Mustangs are similar in some ways, different in others

Statistically speaking, New Washington and Rock Creek are fairly similar.
The Mustangs, who have a 13-13 record and have won nine of their last 12 games, average 58.8 points per game while allowing 59.1.
Meanwhile the Lions, who are 10-14 and have won eight of their last 11, average 54.1 points while yielding 55.1.
The two Clark County teams, who will meet in a Class A regional championship game at 7 p.m. tonight at Loogootee, are vastly different when it comes to the tale of the tape, though.
New Wash has one player taller than 6-foot on its roster. On the flip side, Rock Creek has five players taller than 6-0, including 7-0 senior center Marial Diper and 6-7 senior forward Jaleb Treat.
“Rebounding and defense (will be key),” Mustangs senior standout Matthew Arthur, a 5-11 guard, said earlier this week. “We shoot, that’s what we do. We score with the best of’em, but it’s going to really come down to how we guard and how we rebound against the big guys, because we don’t match up well with the height.”
And while New Wash has a tall task — quite literally — in front of it, the Mustangs appear ready to embrace their first regional appearance in six years.
“It’s going to be a really fun game,” New Wash’s Paul Giltner, a 5-10 junior guard, said. “We’ve got to focus in, come together as one, make all the right plays, get stops on defense and we can hopefully come out with a win.”
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mustang Mason Thompson, a 5-11 senior forward, added. “I remember in middle school when I went and watched the 2017 team and all the fans being there. It’s going to be special to be playing out there with them coming to support us again.”
While Rock Creek will be seeking its first-ever regional title, the Mustangs will be trying for their third (to go along with ones in 2001 and 2017).
“It’s going to be a lot of the same of what got us here,” first-year New Wash coach Torrey Winchester said of his team’s game plan. “I’ve been telling these guys: ‘We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We have to just keep competing and we’ve got to believe.’”