LOOGOOTEE — For the first time in program history, Rock Creek is a regional champion.
The Lions made Loogootee their own personal Lions Den Saturday night and roared past county-rival New Washington 67-32 in a Class A regional final. Senior center Marial Diper led the way with 29 points and multiple thunderous dunks that surely echoed all the way back home to Sellersburg.
“To be able to have a legacy win like this is amazing,” the 7-footer said with a piece of a regional championship net in his hand. “This means so much to our school and to get this win for everyone, it’s just great. We came out here to compete and we knew it would be a dogfight. We just kept playing hard, took care of the ball and played strong inside. I’m so proud of my team.”
With the victory, Rock Creek (11-14) advances to the new four-team semistate at either New Castle, Southport, Seymour and Washington. Pairings will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon on IHSAAtv.org.
The Lions shot a scintillating 66 percent from the field and outrebounded the much smaller Mustangs 42-19.
“To come out and play like we did was really gratifying as a coach,” Rock Creek bench boss Chris Brown said. “We’re playing better and better of late. These guys are still hungry and they proved that tonight.”
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL
Saturday night
ROCK CREEK 67, NEW WASHINGTON 32
New Washington 9 6 11 6 — 32
Rock Creek 12 18 24 13 — 67
New Washington (13-14): Paul Giltner 6, Matthew Arthur 13, Connor Shaffer 11, Miguel Hessig 2.
Rock Creek Academy (11-14): Ladarius Wallace 12, Gavon Taylor 2, Marial Diper 29, Kalaan Brown 8, Jaleb Treat 16.
3-point field goals: New Washington 3 of 22 (Shaffer 3), Rock Creek 3 of 5 (Wallace 2, Brown).
Rebounds: New Washington 19, Rock Creek 42.
Turnovers: New Washington 10, Rock Creek 15.
Field-goal shooting: New Washington 13 of 52, Rock Creek 31 of 47.
Free-throw shooting: New Washington 3 of 6, Rock Creek 2 of 7.
