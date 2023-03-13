BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lions roar to 1st regional title

LOOGOOTEE — For the first time in program history, Rock Creek is a regional champion.
The Lions made Loogootee their own personal Lions Den on Saturday night and roared past county-rival New Washington 67-32 in a Class A regional final. Senior center Marial Diper led the way with 29 points and multiple thunderous dunks that surely echoed all the way back home to Sellersburg.
“To be able to have a legacy win like this is amazing,” the 7-footer said with a piece of a regional championship net in his hand. “This means so much to our school and to get this win for everyone, it’s just great. We came out here to compete and we knew it would be a dogfight. We just kept playing hard, took care of the ball and played strong inside. I’m so proud of my team.”
With the victory, Rock Creek advances to the new four-team Washington Semistate. The Lions (11-14) will face Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal. Eighth-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) will take on No. 4 Loogootee (20-7) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The winners will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday night with a spot in the Class A state championship game on the line.
The Lions shot a scintillating 66 percent from the field and out-rebounded the much smaller Mustangs 42-19.
“To come out and play like we did was really gratifying as a coach,” Rock Creek bench boss Chris Brown said. “We’re playing better and better of late. These guys are still hungry and they proved that tonight.”
Lions senior Jaleb Treat scored 16 and said his eyes are focused on the upcoming weeks.
“I think this shows the damage we can do in the tournament and just how well we can play as a team,” the 6-foot-7 power forward said. “I’m looking forward to keeping this going and going all the way. That’s the plan.”
Creek senior point guard Ladarius Wallace added 12 points and nailed two shots from long-range.
“This is such a blessing. I love this team and I’m kind of lost for words right now,” the team captain said. “This is just crazy. We tried to follow coach’s game plan and I think we did a good job on defense and got good shots. We wanted to keep it simple and do what we do best and we played really well tonight.”
The Mustangs (13-14) struggled with the Lions’ superior size in the paint and shot just 25 percent overall.
“Rock Creek is a tough matchup. They have a lot of size and athleticism,” first-year New Wash coach Torrey Winchester said. “A ton of credit goes to Rock Creek, they played such a good game. They are very talented.”
Senior standout Matthew Arthur led the Mustangs with 13 points. Sophomore Conner Shaffer added 11 and hit three 3-pointers. New Wash says goodbye to five seniors — Arthur, Colin Brown, Jaedon Gregory, Calvin Mullins and Mason Thompson.
“I love these guys,” Winchester said. “They have done everything I’ve asked them and more. I’m so proud to have been their coach. They gave so much to this program. I’m so happy for them, that they were able to bring the program a sectional title. This is not the result we wanted today, but our team has nothing to hang its head about.”
Early on, both teams appeared to have the regional jitters. Each squad had four first-period giveaways as Rock Creek led 12-9 at the first stop.
The second frame was when the game changed. The Lions hit 7 of 8 shots while New Wash missed its first 11 field-goal attempts as Rock Creek grabbed a 30-15 halftime lead.
“Missing those shots sped us up, because they got a lead and that put pressure on us,” Winchester said.
The Mustangs closed to within 30-20 early in the third quarter, but after a timeout the Lions responded with a 24-6 run that decided the game.
“That third quarter has not been good to us this year,” Brown said. “They made a run and fortunately we had an answer with our defense, and we shared the ball and got really good looks. New Washington has a lot of weapons and we really did a good job executing the defensive game plan. I’m just so proud of this team.”
.
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL
Saturday night
ROCK CREEK 67, NEW WASHINGTON 32
New Wash 9 6 11 6 — 32
Rock Creek 12 18 24 13 — 67
New Washington (13-14): Paul Giltner 6, Matthew Arthur 13, Connor Shaffer 11, Miguel Hessig 2.
Rock Creek Academy (11-14): Ladarius Wallace 12, Gavon Taylor 2, Marial Diper 29, Kalaan Brown 8, Jaleb Treat 16.
3-point field goals: New Washington 3 of 22 (Shaffer 3), Rock Creek 3 of 5 (Wallace 2, Brown).
Rebounds: New Washington 19, Rock Creek 42.
Turnovers: New Washington 10, Rock Creek 15.
Field-goal shooting: New Washington 13 of 52, Rock Creek 31 of 47.
Free-throw shooting: New Washington 3 of 6, Rock Creek 2 of 7.