BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lions run past Mustangs

SELLERSBURG — Even after pulling away to a convincing 70-54 win over visiting New Washington on Friday night, Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said his Lions have a long ways to go.
“We’re such a work in progress,” said Brown, who starts three sophomores. “We’re so young — across the board. It’s an excuse, but it’s the truth.”
Brown pointed to the play of junior Gavin Gullion, a dependable scorer in the paint who led the Lions (2-1) with 18 points.
Sophomore guard Lettwan Darden, who is still recovering from a knee injury, added a couple of 3-pointers and 16 points.
“He is a gifted scorer, but he’s not 100 percent right now,” Brown said of Darden.
With the pandemic situation, Brown said the Lions have had some players out and were just pleased to get to play.
“We’re glad to get the game in,” he said. “It’s beautiful to see the kids go up and down the floor and get the opportunity (to play). We’re going to get better.”
Rock Creek, which led 15-8 after the opening eight minutes, started to assert itself in the second quarter.
After New Washington’s Logan Cooper hit a 3-pointer to cut the Rock Creek lead to 15-13, the Lions started a 10-3 run, ignited by a 3 from sophomore Ladarius Wallace.
During the surge Marial Diper, a 6-foot-11 rail-thin sophomore, started to get involved. He scored Rock Creek’s next seven points — his only points of the half — as the Lions’ lead grew to 25-16 with 3:07 left in the second quarter.
Diper, a South Sudan native who Brown called a “project,” finished with 12 points.
The Lions led 29-21 at the break.
In the second half, the Rock Creek lead grew to as many as 20 on a couple of occasions.
Jaleb Treat, Rock Creek’s other inside threat at 6-7, also is recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the football season. Treat came off the bench and scored six points.
“He’s a couple of weeks away,” Brown said. “He’s got to get into better shape. He knows it. He works hard and he’ll get there.”
For New Washington (0-1), sophomore guard Matthew Arthur scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth period, hitting three from beyond the 3-point arc.
First-year New Washington coach Kyle Brown said his team, like many others, has had to battle COVID issues. Brown recently came back to practice after he tested positive for the virus and went through a quarantine process. He said was pleased with how his team battled.
“We can take away a lot of positives from this,” said Kyle Brown, whose team visits Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Rock Creek, meanwhile, travels to Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“Defensively, we aren’t where we need to be,” Chris Brown said. “We get a little lackadaisical. The defensive effort has got to be there for 32 minutes. At times, it was nice and at times, we took plays off.”