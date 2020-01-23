SELLERSBURG — Johnathon Browning scored 16 points to pace three in double digits and lead Rock Creek to a 70-30 victory over visiting Louisville St. Francis on Thursday night.
Kevin Monkam added 11 points and freshman Ladarius Wallace tallied 10 for the Lions, who ended a seven-game losing streak with the win.
Rock Creek led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime before outscoring the Wyverns 35-16 after intermission.
The Lions (2-13) next play at South Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
